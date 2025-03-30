Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham delivered an interview with the club’s in-house media after the win against Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe started in the middle alongside Chris Rigg and Dan Neil as the Black Cats ran out 1-0 winners in the Championship with Trai Hume, who was playing at left-back on the day, scoring a well-worked corner from Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle.

Jobe completed 90 minutes once again for Sunderland, having played for England U21s during the international break. Speaking after the game, though, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder praised Millwall under Alex Neil for providing his team with a “tough” test and also spoke about hoping to continue the club’s momentum towards the end of the season.

Jobe on the game and Hume’s goal vs Millwall

“I thought in the first half we started really well, we probably didn't control the game as well as we can do, but then in the second half we improved massively on that and we really controlled it in and out of possession I'd say. It's good to get back to winning ways.

“It's something we work on and it's something we do discuss in meetings about the teams who do succeed in this league. You've got to score a certain amount of set pieces.If we want to be successful, we've got to score with a variation of goals and we're starting to do that.”

Jobe on Alex Neil’s side providing a tough test

“They're a really tough opposition and you know they are going to be that whenever you face them, no matter what season. They've got that identity where they're really tough to beat, hard to break down. Thankfully we scored early, which opened the game up for us and allowed us to control the game and do what we're good at.”

Jobe eyeing momentum at Sunderland after international break

“I feel like over the last couple of weeks, the lads have been telling me when I've been away, they're going over things and trying to get back to that style of play, the way of playing, the fluidity as well from the start of the season. So yeah, we're just trying to bring that back and gather some momentum.

“Because there's little bits of information given out whilst I'm away, I wouldn't say there's so much training and obviously I get that while I'm away as well. It's just about when you get back in catching up and speaking to the staff and the lads as well. Mainly the lads, they're really good at filling you in with what's been going on and just figuring out how we can improve going forward.

“I've mentioned about gathering momentum going in towards the end of the season and we'll see what happens with that, but we know if we do our jobs and we play the way we can and at our best every week and for these fans, we'll deserve what we get in the end and we'll see where that takes us.”