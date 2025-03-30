Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was plenty to talk about as Sunderland won against Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday

Sunderland returned to winning ways against Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It felt like an important step on the road to recovery after poor performances against Preston North End and Coventry City under head coach Régis Le Bris ahead of a more-than-likely play-off campaign at the end of the regular season.

Here, I run you through some of my thoughts after Sunderland’s win against Millwall, including some Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume chat alongside a discussion surrounding the penalty at the end.

Patrick Roberts silences online naysayers

Football opinion is a funny business, especially in the age of online social media rants. This week, I read that Roberts was Sunderland’s most overrated player, with the user adding that the former Celtic and Manchester City man was also the club’s worst attacker. The same poster also hinted that Abdoullah Ba would have been a better option this season.

It was, therefore, quite nice to see Roberts return to form against Millwall on the right-hand side of Régis Le Bris’ attack. The 28-year-old delivered a superb ball into the box for Hume’s eventual winner in the first half. It was inch-perfect and a moment of real quality from the attacker, who could have bagged another couple of assists on the day had chances been finished off by Jobe Bellingham and others.

I feel like when Roberts plays well, then Sunderland plays well. I take the point that sometimes the former Middlesbrough loanee does blow hot and cold. That perhaps, is the most frustrating thing about Roberts, we know how good he can be, so anything less than excellence is viewed dimly by supporters. However, the player is never one to shy away from responsibility, and I would rather have him in my team than not. Roberts now has nine goal contributions to his name, third most behind Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda.

For his part, Ba has played a grand total of two minutes of football for Dunkerque since his loan move to the Ligue 2 club in January. I liked the Frenchman during his stint with the Black Cats, and I’m not trying to knock him, but there are levels to football, and Roberts is several above Ba.

Trai Hume is one of Sunderland’s best value-for-money bargains ever

Genuinely, Trai Hume might be one of my favourite-ever Sunderland players. He barely misses games, he gets stuck in, he loves a tackle, works hard and possesses quality. It feels like he was custom-built with Wearside in mind.

The full-back is also currently playing through a hip injury, not that you would be able to tell by his display against Millwall. The Northern Ireland international was drafted over to play at left-back with Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde missing and performed admirably behind Mundle.

As well as providing everything you need from a defensive standpoint, the 23-year-old also has attacking qualities, which has seen Hume blossom into one of the best full-backs in the Championship. Hume notched his eighth goal contribution for the season with the goal against Millwall, placing him fourth in the list behind Isidor, Mayenda and Roberts.

He also has to go down as one of Sunderland’s best-ever value-for-money signings. He cost around £200k initially from Linfield (there will likely be a sell-on clause) and has already played over 120 times in all competitions for the club while flourishing on the international stage with Northern Ireland. An absolute bargain.

Should Luke O’Nien take penalties for Sunderland?

Call me old fashioned but I feel like penalties should be taken by an attacking player. I know many of you will be thinking of Stuart Pearce while writing this, who was, of course, a defender penalty taker. I also take the point that John McPhail, Paul Hardyman, Martin Scott and Kevin Ball had good records from the spot and they weren’t forwards. Someone also pointed out to me that Kevin Phillips missed a fair share and he was as good a striker as Sunderland has ever had.

It isn’t hard to see why O’Nien was chosen against Millwall. He does strike a ball very well and had previously scored all six of his penalties for Sunderland, although they came during penalty shoot-outs. For me, being chosen as one of a group of penalty takers is a little different to taking one during a game. Though Le Bris hinted that the defender was designated as Sunderland’s spot-kick before the game, there seemed to be discussions on the field after it was won by Romaine Mundle, who looked miffed that he wasn’t allowed to take it.

O’Nien’s miss means that Sunderland have now missed their last four penalties. Isidor missed two versus Burnley, of course, and perhaps he should have been handed the ball in this scenario in an attempt to banish the past demons. Roberts also saw a penalty saved against Sheffield United. The situation does provide a slight concern heading into a potential play-off campaign and you would hope that Le Bris and Sunderland can iron it out before then.