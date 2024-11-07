Simon Moore kept the third clean sheet of his Sunderland career on Wednesday night

Simon Moore says there will be no animosity if Régis Le Bris opts to bring Anthony Patterson straight back into the starting XI when Sunderland face Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Moore was handed an unexpected route into the starting XI when Patterson picked up an injury in the win over Luton Town and has taken full advantage of his opportunity, keeping three clean sheets in as many games. Patterson remains a doubt for the visit of Moore's former club this weekend but Le Bris has said that there is a chance he will be able to return, potentially handing him a significant selection dilemma.

Moore, though, is relaxed. After a difficult couple of years in which first-team opportunities have been few and far between, he is relishing his fresh start at Sunderland and embracing his role within the squad.

"It does feel really good [to be playing and well]," Moore said.

"Off the pitch it has been a difficult couple of years. I think the Oxford game was my first league game in two years so there were quite a lot of nerves before that but the lads in front of me have been brilliant, it really does help when you've got a really good group. You've got lads like Luke and Chris, not just top players but top people as well. I am really happy with how it's gone.

"For me, there were no expectations [about playing]. I've been number two for a while. I was number two to Dean Henderson, probably the best goalkeeper I've ever worked with - so I'm probably not getting a look in there! Number two to Aaron Ramsdale, he was number two to me originally then five years down the line its the other way around. Wojciech Szczesny... some seriously good goalkeepers and so I've been unlucky. I knew my role coming here and I just want the best for the club. I want Patto to be the best he can be and we've got a top relationship. I'm enjoying it. The training has been top notch. I love being part of it when everyone is together and that's what it is like at the moment."

Moore would relish the chance to face Coventry City but is rooting for Patterson to recover in time, insisting that competition and depth will be key if Sunderland are to maintain their impressive early-season form.

"I knew coming here I was going to be number two to help Patto, and I hope he's back fit as soon as possible," Moore said.

"He's been number one at this club for a reason, he's a top, top class goalkeeper. I've just had to wait for my opportunity and it's gone really well, but I do hope Patto is back soon. To be fair I miss him out on the training ground, we have a good laugh! He is a top keeper and we are going to need him between now and the end of the season. When I'm called upon, I'm there to do my job, do the best I possibly can and support the boys. That's the role I was given when I came here.

From a personal view, it couldn't have gone any better but there's no animosity from my point of view [if I don't play]. I want to do well with this football club, and the club going in the right direction is more important than whoever plays. Whatever the decision the gaffer makes, I'll be 100% behind it and if it's Patto, I'll be right behind him. I know he'll be the same. We need to get everyone back fit, because we want to give this a real good go.

"We're very fortunate to have so many good, talented players and you need strength in depth to be successful. It's a good thing, everyone gets on really well. If I'm selected, I'll go out there and do my best. Of course, there's that little bit of me wanting to prove [them] wrong because the last couple of years there didn't go my way, but I've still got a lot of really good friends there. It's going to be a great atmosphere, hopefully we can improve on tonight and go into the break with three more points and top of the league still."

The 34-year-old says he has been hugely impressed with Patterson both before his arrival and even more so since, insisting that he has what it takes to play at the very highest level. If Patterson comes back into the team this weekend, Moore says he will have his full support. His key ambition, he says, is to be part of another team promotion.

"It's his mindset, he's so strong," Moore said of Patterson.

"Nothing really bothers him and he's very talented. He can go as far as he wants and it's my job to help with that. When he's playing, I want him to do well and keep clean sheets. I want the club to do well because that reflects well on all of us. When you get a bit older, you appreciate that more. If you're a bit younger you can one someone to do rubbish [to get in the team] but as you get older... you're part of a club like this and you just want it to do really well. It's a massive club. I've been fortunate to be part of promotions before and it's the best feeling in the world."