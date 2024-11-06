Sunderland were forced to settle for a second 0-0 draw in as many games on a disappointing night at Deepdale on Wednesday.

Preston North End had the better of the first half and though Regis Le Bris’s side improved as the second half developed, they struggled to carve out significant chances throughout the contest. Some resolute defending and poor finishing meant that they ground out yet another clean sheet, putting another point on the board.

Le Bris had sprung a surprise with his starting XI by rotating both of his wingers, but it was Preston who started the more aggressive of the two sides. The Black Cats were struggling to cope with their attacking approach and in particular how high their wing-backs were getting up the pitch.

The hosts should have gone ahead when they sliced an effort from close range, with Kesler-Hayden then unable to connect with the follow up from just a couple of yards. Though Sunderland had an effort when Isidor drove an effort into the side netting, Preston continued to create the best chances.

They should have gone ahead when Frokjaer rose to meet a cross from Sam Greenwood, his header dropping just wide of the far post with Moore beaten. Riis then headed wide from a slightly tougher angle as Kesler-Hayden again found space to cross on the left.

The Black Cats did go close to an opener against the run of play when Hume almost found Connilly at the front post, only a superb covering challenge preventing him from scoring from close range. Moore then had to be alert at the other end to make an excellent stop high to his left, palming Riis’s effort wide. It has been a half in which Sunderland’s press didn’t really function and their poor ball retention gave the hosts openings throughout.

The second half began in much the same fashion, Preston looking the more dangerous and let down by a lack of composure when Frokjaer blazed over from a promising position on the edge of the box.

Unsurprisingly Le Bris intervened on the hour mark and introduced Roberts and Mundle, a decision which began to turn the tide of the contest as Sunderland began to see more and more of the ball in advanced areas. Turning that into chances proved a taller hurdle to overcome and in the end Freddie Woodman had only one save of note to make in the second half, denying an ambitious but impressive volley from Roberts at his near post.

1 . Simon Moore Calm in his kicking under pressure and made one terrific save to deny Emil Riis a certain goal flying high to his left just before half time. Can be really pleased with his efforts since coming into the team. 7

2 . Trai Hume Left too isolated at times in the first half as Preston dominated the game. Did win a lot of his duels and nearly assisted Connolly with a good low cross. Battling display in a low-quality game. 6

3 . Chris Mepham Not as imposing as we have seen him in the first half, fortunate to get away with a couple of errors that Preston couldn't make more of. Defended well through the second half with some important interventions. 5

4 . Luke O'Nien Had to get through a lot of last-ditch defending in his own box and did it well, including one very brave block in the first half. Resolute against a physical opponent in Riis. 7