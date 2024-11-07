Coventry City have confirmed their decision to sack Mark Robins ahead of Sunderland’s visit on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry City have named Rhys Carr as their interim head coach for Saturday’s clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The club had confirmed their hugely controversial decision to sack Mark Robins earlier this morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robins has been revered by the Coventry fanbase for his remarkable role in the club’s rise back through the leagues to the play-off final and an FA Cup semi final, often during significant turbulence off the pitch.

However, the Sky Blues currently sit 17th in the Championship table and are only out of the relegation zone due to goal difference. They were beaten at home by Derby County on Wednesday night, a defeat that appears to have been the final straw for the club’s board.

The club have said they will take their time to appoint his successor and implement a new structure, with Carr leading the team in the meantime. Carr joined the club in the summer following a revamp of Robins’ backroom team, with long-serving assistant Adi Viveash departing. Carr joined from Wolves, where had worked as the club’s individual development coach.

Carr will be assisted this weekend by former Coventry City midfielder George Boateng, who was also appointed to the backroom staff this summer.

Coventry City’s statement in full

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect.

Since 2017, Mark has overseen the resurrection of Coventry City Football Club from the depths of League Two, to Champions of League One and to a hairs breadth away from both the Premier League and a second FA Cup Final, whilst competing in the Championship for a fifth consecutive season.

Mark masterminded and built several team over that time that outperformed their budget, outperformed their infrastructure and brought back a playing style, credibility and belief to our City that had been lost and eroded over many years. These achievements will never be forgotten by those who witnessed such deeds and the broader community that once again began to rekindle their affection for our Club.

There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team. The Club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. The performance of the team over an extended period however have just not been good enough and as such the board of the Club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club will take its time to appoint a successor to Mark, although the position will be that of Head Coach working within the new structure set up by the Club over the last two years. The club will shortly appoint an ‘Interim Head Coach’ who will take charge of the team against Sunderland on Saturday.

The Club will also be organising a “Fans Forum” next week where the Chairman of the club will answer any and all questions on this subjectand other affairs/concerns. The details of this will follow in due course. Mark’s achievements at the Sky Blues, often against a backdrop of uncertainty and financial restrictions, will see him remembered and lauded as one of the Club’s greatest ever managers, who was able to galvanise players, staff, fans and the Club as a whole to incredible feats.

We all wish Mark the best of luck for the future.