New signing says he’s “very, very excited” to meet supporters as pre-season continues this weekend

Simon Adingra says he’s already feeling settled at Sunderland – and is “very, very excited” to make his home debut at the Stadium of Light this weekend after scoring in Tuesday’s 2–1 defeat to Hull City.

The Ivory Coast international, who arrived this summer in a high-profile move from Brighton, netted Sunderland’s only goal in East Yorkshire and showed flashes of his pace and technical quality on the left flank. While the result didn’t go Sunderland’s way, Adingra believes the foundations are being laid for a successful start to the Premier League season.

“I have a good feeling,” he told club media after the game. “Obviously, it’s not the result that we wanted, but it’s pre-season. We have new players, new teammates – so I think we are getting there. There are good teammates, they help me to adapt to the team, and I think it’s going in a good direction. Very, very good people around this club. They welcomed me very well, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sunderland return to action this Saturday for their third-to-last pre-season outing against Real Betis at the Stadium of Light, and Adingra admits he’s eager to experience the atmosphere on home soil for the first time. “Yes, I think pre-season is made for that – to build automatism with your teammates,” he said. “To get to know each other on the pitch and outside the pitch too. I think we are on a good track.”

“Like I said, it’s pre-season. Of course, we have new players in the team, so we have to adapt. It’s step-by-step, and I think we are going in a good way. I’m very, very excited about that, and I’m looking forward to meeting the fans at the Stadium of Light.”

Adingra’s goal on Tuesday was one of the bright spots in a performance that also saw fellow winger Chemsdine Talbi impress, while Dan Ballard shook off a first-half knock to complete 45 minutes. Sunderland’s defensive vulnerabilities again underlined the need for further reinforcements, but Adingra’s sharpness in the final third offered a glimpse of what he could bring in the Premier League.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Shortly before kick-off at the MKM Stadium, fresh reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the Black Cats are ready to rival Wolves for the Morocco international, who is valued at around £23million.

The update came as Sunderland edged closer to sealing a deal for Granit Xhaka from Bayer, with the midfielder expected to join from the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of £13million, potentially rising to £17million with add-ons. The midfielder is expected to conclude the move in the coming days.

Adli, who can play across the front line but has often featured off the left, is seen as a potential solution in a position Sunderland are actively looking to strengthen following Romaine Mundle’s hamstring injury and the collapse of a move for Armand Laurienté.

