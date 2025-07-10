Simon Adingra pictured signing contract ahead of Sunderland transfer

Simon Adingra looks set to sign for Sunderland

Simon Adingra has been pictured putting pen to paper on his contract with Sunderland ahead of a transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The winger emerged as an option for the Black Cats on Wednesday afternoon, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie revealing that the club had agreed a £20.5 million package for the Ivorian winger with their Premier League rivals, and that he was en route to the North East to undergo a medical.

Adingra was linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light back in January as part of a deal that would have seen Tommy Watson leave Wearside for the south coast partway through the campaign. Instead, Watson stayed at his boyhood club, scoring the winning goal in the Championship play-off final to seal promotion back to the Premier League, and in the aftermath of that triumph, the Black Cats have reignited their interest in their one-time target.

And with Adingra’s move to Sunderland seemingly edger ever closer to an official announcement, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has taken to X to post a picture of the attacker signing his contract with his new club.

What can Sunderland expect from new signing Simon Adingra?

Speaking to The Echo, SussexWorld journalist Derren Brown outlined what Sunderland fans can expect from their new winger ahead of his anticipated switch to the Stadium of Light.

He said: “The Ivory Coast international is a tricky winger who does his best work off the left flank. He has a good touch, plenty of pace and offers a goal threat. Adingra's finishing is also pretty sharp when he gets his chance and chips in with his fair share of assists too. Last season, head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised his attacking play but hinted that Adingra needed to improve his defensive work and physicality. At 23-years of age, Sunderland are getting a very talented player with Premier League experience but his best years are still to come.”

Brown added: “His best season for Brighton was in 2023-24 under former manager Roberto De Zerbi. Albion had numerous injuries that campaign and Adingra really stepped up and became a key player for the Italian. He struggled to replicate that form last term as new boss Fabian Hurzeler had a fully fit Kaoru Mitoma, who pretty much nailed down the left wing slot. Adingra can play on the right as well but former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh was the preferred option.

“Adingra certainly has the potential to be an excellent signing for Sunderland. He is easily capable of scoring 10 or more goals in the Premier League next season. Sunderland needed an attacker with Premier League experience and at 23, he also has the potential to improve further under Regis Le Bris. I think Sunderland have signed a good player and I hope he does well.”

