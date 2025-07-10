Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Valentin Rongier

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland transfer chief Florent Ghisolfi has made contact with Marseille over a potential deal for midfielder Valentin Rongier, according to reports.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a productive start to the summer window, and completed their fifth signing on Wednesday with the arrival of promising winger Chemsdine Talbi. A sixth acquisition could soon follow too, with an agreement for Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra seemingly in the offing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Sunderland have already spent big, it would appear that they are far from done with regards to their incoming transfer business.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Valentin Rongier?

According to L’Equipe, Black Cats Director of Football Ghisolfi has contacted French giants Marseille over the prospect of a deal for Rongier, who would be a candidate for an exit from the Stade Velodrome this summer.

The 30-year-old has entered the final year of his deal on the continent, and while he has returned for pre-season, uncertainty over his long-term future lingers. Earlier this year, the midfielder was offered a contract extension by Marseille, but after having rejected the proposal, negotiations have subsequently come to a halt.

As such, Marseille have reportedly made it clear that they’d be happy to sell at the right price over the coming weeks, with a prospective fee of around £8.6 million touted. Alongside Sunderland, it is suggested that Italian side Como have also made an enquiry about Rongier, although no concrete bids have been table as yet, and it is not clear as to whether the Black Cats would be willing to meet Marseille’s apparent valuation of the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has been said about Florent Ghisolfi’s role at Sunderland?

Speaking after his appointment on Wearside, Ghisolfi said: “The club – players, staff, and supporters – achieved an amazing result last season. Together, these people brought Sunderland back to the Premier League, and I’m strongly determined to bring my experience and support this group to ensure the squad is ready to take the next step. This is an exciting challenge, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Kyril, Kristjaan, and Régis, as we enjoy this exciting new chapter in Sunderland’s history, alongside our fans.”

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added: “We have been on an incredible journey over the last four years, and we now face a new challenge as we prepare for life in the Premier League. The appointment of Florent marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. This appointment enhances our capabilities in line with the club’s long-term vision, and evolving our leadership structure in this way reflects our continued commitment to building a sustainable and competitive football club. I’m confident that players, staff, and fans alike will join me in welcoming Florent to Sunderland and supporting him in his new role.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland's Jordan Henderson transfer stance explained amid reports of a potential return