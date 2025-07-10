Sunderland have reportedly opened contract talks with Romaine Mundle

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have opened contract talks with Romaine Mundle in an effort to fend off transfer interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, according to reports.

The winger established himself as a key member of the Black Cats’ promotion-winning side last season, taking over from Jack Clarke at the beginning of the campaign after the latter completed a big money move to Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite injuries hampering his contribution at times, Mundle still produced five goals and two assists across 25 outings in all competitions, and caught the eye with his creativity, directness, and work rate in wide areas.

What has been said about Sunderland’s contract talks with Romaine Mundle?

Indeed, Mundle’s performances in red and white have seemingly impressed beyond Wearside too, with Sky Sports suggesting that he is on the radar of PSV, who will consider a move for the Sunderland star if they lose Johan Bakayoko this summer. The Belgian is target for several high profile clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund, and AS Monaco.

In an effort to combat PSV’s interest, however, Sky also state that Sunderland have opened talks with Mundle with view to extending his current deal at the Stadium of Light. The 22-year-old’s contract is due to expire in 2028.

News of a potential extension for Mundle comes off the back of a busy week of transfer activity for Sunderland, during which they have confirmed the signing of one winger and made considerable inroads towards acquiring another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

On Wednesday, the Black Cats unveiled Moroccan star Chemsdine Talbi, who arrives in the North East from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, while a £20.5 million deal for Brighton and Hove Albion talent Simon Adingra is also said to be in the offing, with the player having already flown in to undergo a medical.

Addressing the signing of Talbi, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Our momentum and story are powerful, and I think players of Chemsdine’s calibre, who are in high demand, are excited by the prospect of playing for Sunderland AFC. It’s a testament to our recent past and immediate future that he feels that we are the right club for his next step.

“Predominantly playing wide right, Chemsdine excels in duels and possesses elite physical qualities, and he also has flexibility to play across the frontline. Our supporters will rightly be excited to see him play, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talbi himself said: "I'm really excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity to play for this club. I made the decision because it’s a great project with a talented, exciting team full of young players – and that really motivated me.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland's Jordan Henderson transfer stance explained amid reports of a potential return