Talbi becomes the club’s latest summer signing and says Premier League dream and Sunderland’s project helped seal move

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chemsdine Talbi says he’s "grateful for the opportunity" after completing his move to Sunderland and is eager to get started as the club prepares for its Premier League return.

The 20-year-old winger joins from Club Brugge and becomes Sunderland’s latest summer recruit following an aggressive start to the transfer window. Talbi is viewed as a high-upside attacking talent and is expected to compete for minutes in Régis Le Bris’ front line during the 2025-26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After arriving on Wearside, Talbi said: "I'm really excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity to play for this club. I made the decision because it’s a great project with a talented, exciting team full of young players – and that really motivated me.”

He added after completing his move to Sunderland: “The Premier League is the biggest and best league in the world, so I’m looking forward to getting started. I know the fans will get behind me from the start, and I can’t wait to see them at the stadium."

Talbi has represented Belgium at youth level and was highly rated within the Club Brugge setup before making the decision to move to England. His pace, directness and ability to operate on either flank make him a natural fit for Le Bris’ high-intensity, transitional style.

He will now link up with Sunderland’s first-team group at the Academy of Light and is expected to travel with the squad to Portugal for their upcoming pre-season training camp. Talbi joins a growing list of summer arrivals, including Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra and Reinildo, as Sunderland continue to reshape their squad with top-level talent and long-term upside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and head coach Régis Le Bris are thought to have been key to Talbi’s decision to join Sunderland, with the club’s clear pathway to first-team football and focus on youth development viewed as major factors. Talbi is set to join the squad for pre-season preparations ahead of the club’s training camp in Portugal later this month. His arrival adds further firepower to a Sunderland side determined to make an impact on their return to the Premier League.

Kristjaan Speakman said: “Our momentum and story are powerful, and I think players of Chemsdine’s calibre, who are in high demand, are excited by the prospect of playing for Sunderland AFC. It’s a testament to our recent past and immediate future that he feels that we are the right Club for his next step.

“Predominantly playing wide right, Chemsdine excels in duels and possesses elite physical qualities, and he also has flexibility to play across the frontline. Our supporters will rightly be excited to see him play, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland.”