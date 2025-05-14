Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final on Saturday week.

Sheffield United are now the only thing standing in the way of Sunderland securing a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

A last-gasp goal from Black Cats defender Dan Ballard helped Regis Le Bris’ side claim a 3-2 aggregate win over Coventry City and set up their Championship play-off final clash with the Blades. The scenes that were witnessed in the aftermath of the game and following the full-time whistle will live long in the memory for Sunderland supporters around the world as they moved to within 90 minutes of potentially ending their eight-year absence from English football’s top flight.

Both sets of red and whites will descend on Wembley on Saturday week and their meetings during the regular season offer little to suggest just how a nervy afternoon under the world famous arch will pan out. A Tom Davies goal gave the Blades a narrow home win against Sunderland in November on a night when both sides ended the game with ten men before Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda helped the Black Cats exact revenge with a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light on New Years Day.

However, Chris Wilder’s side do appear to be rowing against the tide of history as they look to end the Blades’ dismal record in the play-offs. Ahead of their latest trip to Wembley, the Blades have failed on all five of their previous second tier play-off campaigns, with their most recent disappointment coming with a semi-final loss against Nottingham Forest in 2022. Across both the Championship and League One, the Bramall Lane club have lost four semi-final ties and four play-off finals over the last 28 years and they means they must produce a club first when they face Sunderland next weekend.

Speaking about his club’s play-off record after Monday’s second leg win against Bristol City, Wilder said: “I don’t feel there’s a negativity because of our previous campaigns. It feels (as if there is) a freshness about, a real belief that we can make history and put to bed all that, other things have gone on previously. I think I’ve witnessed the majority of it as well.

“It isn’t easy to go straight back up. It’s not straightforward. And we pushed and pushed all season. We got 92 points, for two teams to get to 100 points is an insane season. Then we’ve had to have the challenges of the narrative of being the team that’s got so close. But how do they deal with it? The narrative as well of Sheffield United’s play-off history and stuff like that, so we’ve had to to make sure that we were right. We had to be good tonight, we had everything to lose. The first goal was always going to be a big goal. We have had to play well and do a lot of things right over the two games to get to the final.”