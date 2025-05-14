In my four decades of following Sunderland AFC I have witnessed some spectacular celebrations, but the sheer release of joy and relief when Dan Ballard headed in the aggregate winner against Coventry City with literally the last touch of the game was something to behold.

A few spring to mind; Jermain Defoe’s volley against Newcastle, Kevin Phillips equaliser against Newcastle when the Black Cats came from two goals down, Kieran Richardson’s stunning free kick, again against our aforementioned rivals, Ji’s last gasp winner against Man City, and the raucous atmosphere against Sheffield United in the 1998 play off semi final.

The scene at the final whistle. | National World

The last time I’ve seen the Stadium erupt anything close to last night’s joyous scenes was when Jermain Defoe scored a late winner in a 3-2 victory over Chelsea, back in May 2016 - a result which took the Black Cats out of the bottom three.

Whilst it’s always difficult to compare the euphoria of last night against moments which are now a decade, or in some cases nearly two decades old, if the atmosphere at the end of last night’s game wasn’t the best ever experienced at the Stadium of Light, it’s certainly up there as one of them.

At the final whistle there was unified elation as the players and fans celebrated in unison and renditions of ‘going to Wembley’, ‘Wise Men Say’ and ‘on our way’ reverberated around the ground.

Whether you were one of those elated fans at last night’s game or want to get a picture of what it was like from the stands, check out this video capturing the euphoric celebrations on one of the greatest nights at the Stadium of Light.