'Second to none' - Sunderland legend explains reason for joining new club

Ex-Sunderland talisman Kevin Phillips is now head coach of non-league side AFC Fylde

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has explained the reasoning behind his decision to take over as head coach of non-league side AFC Fylde, claiming that the club’s facilities are “second to none”.

The former Black Cats striker was unveiled as the National League outfit’s new boss earlier this week, with the Coasters currently languishing 21st in the fifth tier. Phillips oversaw his first game on Saturday, with Fylde bowing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Rochdale in a heavy 4-1 defeat.

But speaking prior to that loss, Phillips explained why he was so eager to fill the vacancy at Mill Farm. In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: “Firstly, the facilities here are second to none. I've heard a lot about this football club over the years. The set-up, the ambition, the infrastructure - until you see it, you don't believe it. But from the minute I've come up here, it's fantastic, not just here at the ground, but the training ground, the academy. The facilities are second to none, so the owners have done a magnificent job.”

He added: “The challenge is there straight away. I know what needs to be done, it's just implementing it. When I looked at the club and analysed it, and looked at what I need to do, it's clear that they've conceded way too many goals. First and foremost, they need to make us harder to beat. We need to try and keep clean sheets. We've only kept one clean sheet this season, which isn't good enough. We've conceded 26 goals, so there lies the problem.”

Phillips has been out of management since leaving Hartlepool United in April, and has previously spent time as the main man at fellow North East outfit South Shields. Following his arrival at Fylde, club chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “The search for the new manager has taken maybe a bit longer than people expected but this is reflective of the interest we had received in the position. Kevin was presented to us at an early stage and was invited with several others to Mill Farm for a lengthy interview and after that, was the clear favourite.”