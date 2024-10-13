Sunderland return to Championship action at Hull City next Sunday looking to build on their strong start to the season.
The Black Cats salvaged a late draw against Leeds United and though Tim Walter’s side were beaten heavily by Norwich City, they had won their previous three competitive fixtures to underline that they will pose a serious threat. Here’s how we think Regis Le Bris will go with his Sunderland side, including his most likely substitutes...
1. Sub - Simon Moore
Le Bris has confirmed that Anthony Patterson is not yet fully fit after his recent injury and so Simon Moore will get the chance to continue his impressive form. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Hume is one booking away from a suspension but has managed it impressively well for a number of weeks. Is playing well and making good contributions in the final third over recent games. Photo: Nigel French
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
Continues to impress, particularly with his distribution from the back, and has quickly formed an excellent partnership with Chris Mepham. | Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency
4. CB - Chris Mepham
Has been in superb form for a number of weeks and though Dan Ballard is back, he'll have to be patient. Le Bris has already ruled out switching to a back three at this stage. Simply a must pick right now even if Wednesday probably wasn't his best performance in the first half. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.