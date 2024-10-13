Regis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and likely subs to face Hull City - predicted XI gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST

Sunderland will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Championship after the international break

Sunderland return to Championship action at Hull City next Sunday looking to build on their strong start to the season.

The Black Cats salvaged a late draw against Leeds United and though Tim Walter’s side were beaten heavily by Norwich City, they had won their previous three competitive fixtures to underline that they will pose a serious threat. Here’s how we think Regis Le Bris will go with his Sunderland side, including his most likely substitutes...

Le Bris has confirmed that Anthony Patterson is not yet fully fit after his recent injury and so Simon Moore will get the chance to continue his impressive form.

1. Sub - Simon Moore

Le Bris has confirmed that Anthony Patterson is not yet fully fit after his recent injury and so Simon Moore will get the chance to continue his impressive form. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hume is one booking away from a suspension but has managed it impressively well for a number of weeks. Is playing well and making good contributions in the final third over recent games.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Hume is one booking away from a suspension but has managed it impressively well for a number of weeks. Is playing well and making good contributions in the final third over recent games. Photo: Nigel French

Photo Sales
Continues to impress, particularly with his distribution from the back, and has quickly formed an excellent partnership with Chris Mepham.

3. CB - Luke O'Nien

Continues to impress, particularly with his distribution from the back, and has quickly formed an excellent partnership with Chris Mepham. | Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency

Photo Sales
Has been in superb form for a number of weeks and though Dan Ballard is back, he'll have to be patient. Le Bris has already ruled out switching to a back three at this stage. Simply a must pick right now even if Wednesday probably wasn't his best performance in the first half.

4. CB - Chris Mepham

Has been in superb form for a number of weeks and though Dan Ballard is back, he'll have to be patient. Le Bris has already ruled out switching to a back three at this stage. Simply a must pick right now even if Wednesday probably wasn't his best performance in the first half. | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hull City
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice