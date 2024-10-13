Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The striker was repeatedly linked with Sunderland over the summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long term Sunderland transfer target Alexandre Mendy has “got over” his failed move to Wearside this summer, according to his manager.

The SM Caen striker was linked with the Black Cats for an extended period of time, and even went as far as to publicly reiterate his desire to seal a switch to the Stadium of Light on multiple occasions. As recently as last month, the 30-year-old was still openly admitting that he was disappointed by his collapsed transfer, telling French media: “No, I’ve not recovered 100 per cent, there are still a few after-effects. The after-effects of what was said, what happened in the past and also everything to do with my family: having packed my bags, having thought about going elsewhere, all those things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “That will go away with time, but today I feel good on the pitch. The furniture has gone up but the boxes haven’t been unpacked yet. It’s taking a long time, there are a lot of boxes to unpack. We haven’t got the time yet, we’re concentrating on the football and when there’s the next break we’ll unpack everything.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Since then, Mendy has been in sublime form over in France, scoring four goals in six outings so far this season at an average rate of one strike every 114 minutes. And in a recent interview of his own, Caen coach Nicolas Seube has insisted that his star man has put the upset of the summer window firmly behind him.

As quoted by Sunderland Nation, he said: “Is he indispensable? I didn’t really say that - ‘indispensable’ - but it’s clear that he’s a goalscorer. And, when you don’t have a goalscorer, you’re in trouble. That’s the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex is a competitor. he’s a very human boy, and he also has a personal goal to aim for. I think he quickly got over the transfer window, and that he’s very much in love with this club. That’s a strength. He’s staying in ideal conditions for him. His family feels good here and you can feel it on the pitch every day. People love him.”