European club plot £5m permanent transfer raid for 24/25 Sunderland loanee - reports

Salis Abdul Samed spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Sunderland

Ex-Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed has emerged as a transfer target for German side VfB Stuttgart, according to reports.

The Ghanaian international spent this past season at the Stadium of Light, but was blighted by injury, and featured just 11 times in all competitions for a total of 320 minutes. Upon the expiration of his temporary agreement in the North East, he returned to parent club RC Lens.

Samed’s loan stint with Sunderland did not include an option-to-buy clause, and it has repeatedly been suggested that he could be on the move again this summer.

What has been said about Salis Abdul Samed’s future following his Sunderland loan?

With that in mind, Africa Foot report that the 25-year-old is currently on Stuttgart’s radar, with the Bundesliga outfit keen to secure a permanent transfer for the player over the coming weeks.

Samed is under contract in France until 2028, but it is understood that Stuttgart are readying a bid of around £5.1 million, with a four-year contract attached. The report claims that the German side are planning a considerable rebuild of their squad this summer, and that the former Sunderland man has been identified as a key target by their sporting director Christian Gentner, who appreciates his qualities as a “ball collector and game organiser”. For his part, Samed is said to be interested in the prospect of a move to Stuttgart, which he sees as a “major challenge”.

What else has been said about ex-Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed?

Speaking after last month’s play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City, as quoted by Ghana Soccer Net, former Premier League midfielder George Boateng suggested that had Sunderland sought to extend Samed’s stint in England beyond this season, he could have become a valuable player for the Black Cats.

He said: "Salis Samed is a very good player and we were lucky to have him at the World Cup in Qatar. He was one of the surprising players that came into the squad and fit in perfectly playing alongside [Arsenal midfielder Thomas] Partey.

"Coming to the Championship with Sunderland was difficult because of the injury he had. He had a long-term injury that kept him out for a while, and breaking into the first team has been difficult. He has been very unfortunate with injuries but he is a player I think has attributes suited to the English game. If the loan can be extended to next season then we can expect more from Samed given he stays fit because he is a valuable asset."

