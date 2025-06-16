Sunderland are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer

With Sunderland sealing a long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League last month, the Black Cats are expected to be busy in the transfer window this summer.

But while recruitment will be a key facet of next season’s survival bid, it could also mean that a number of players find themselves in an uncertain position heading into the new campaign.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the Sunderland talents who may find themselves candidates for potential loan exits over the coming months...

Harrison Jones

Sunderland’s U21s captain made an admirable step up to the first team during the Black Cats’ promotion campaign, and was even part of the match day squad for last month’s Championship play-off final at Wembley. Evidently a talent held in high regard on Wearside, the likelihood is that opportunities will be harder to come by for Jones in the top flight, and as such, a temporary stint in the EFL, for instance, could prove to be a wise idea.

Milan Aleksic

Aleksic’s first year in England was a mixed bag, with the Serbian starlet showing flashes of his obvious potential, but spending large stints of the campaign on the periphery of Regis Le Bris’ plans. Already the prospect of a loan exit has been touted by outlets back in his home country, and there is an argument to be made for that being a better solution than another season in the background at the Stadium of Light.

Trey Ogunsuyi

Injury disrupted the latter part of Ogunsuyi’s season, but the young striker shone for the U21s this term, and even forced his way into first team contention on a handful of occasions. Very possibly the next talent ready to make the step up from Sunderland’s celebrated academy system, a chance to prove himself in senior football before returning to Wearside could be hugely beneficial for both the teenager and the Black Cats.

Jenson Seelt

Seelt’s injury record in recent times has been unfortunate to say the least, and as a result the Dutchman has barely featured during Le Bris’ tenure. Well on his way back to fitness, however, the hope will be that he is able to play some kind of role next season, but with defensive recruits seemingly on the agenda at the Stadium of Light - according to the rumour mill, at least - could there perhaps be a version of events in which Seelt heads out on loan to continue his development elsewhere for the time being?

Ahmed Abdullahi

Signed last summer but still yet to make his first team debut in red and white, Abdullahi has nevertheless exhibited his goal-scoring prowess with a pleasing frequency for the U21s on the rare occasions that he has been fit. Is he ready for an immediate place in Le Bris’ senior side, or does he need a little while away to hone his craft? It is something that Sunderland will have to consider over the coming weeks and months.

