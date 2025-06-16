The highly rated teenager is entering the final year of his Manchester City deal and is said to be open to a move

Manchester City prospect Charlie Gray is reportedly open to joining Sunderland this summer – but only if the newly-promoted club can offer a clear pathway to regular first-team football.

That’s according to a fresh report from The Sun after the 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as a target for Sunderland following their return to the Premier League last week. With just a year remaining on his contract at the Etihad, Gray is thought to be weighing up his next steps as he looks to break into senior football.

Championship clubs are also showing interest and may be able to offer more immediate playing time. However, Sunderland are thought to be in pole position – provided they can outline a plan for his development. Manchester City are reluctant to lose the youngster on a permanent basis, but could be persuaded if the deal includes a respectable fee and a sizeable sell-on clause – a structure Sunderland have utilised in recent transfer dealings.

Gray, a technically gifted central midfielder, has progressed through City’s highly regarded academy and stood out this season for their Under-21 side in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League. Although he is yet to feature under Pep Guardiola at senior level, he was named City’s EDS Players’ Player of the Year for 2023-24. Across 29 appearances in all competitions this term, Gray has scored eight goals and provided one assist. Comfortable operating at the base of midfield, he is also capable of pushing further forward, earning praise for his vision, composure, and passing range.

Manchester Evening News journalist Joe Bray recently tipped Gray as “one to watch” next season, likening his style to a blend of Fernandinho’s stature and Bernardo Silva’s tenacity. City’s official website, meanwhile, describes him as “a calming presence in the centre of midfield with an excellent range of passing.”

Statistically, Gray compares favourably to former Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham. According to data from Wyscout, the City youngster has averaged a 90.1% pass completion rate this season and has outperformed Bellingham in several key areas, including shot accuracy, dribbles per 90, and duel success rate. It’s worth noting, however, that those figures come from youth-level competition.

With Sunderland looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, Gray’s name keeps being linked – but any deal looks likely to depend on whether the Black Cats can offer the regular senior minutes he’s looking for. Gray has spent his whole youth career at Manchester City, having signed at the Club aged eight and progressed to be a scholar.

Reports in France have also linked Sunderland with a fresh move for Charlie Cresswell. The 22-year-old centre-back, formerly of Leeds United, now plays for Toulouse in Ligue 1 and impressed last season with over 30 appearances and a string of dominant displays. Cresswell is currently valued at over €10million (£8.5mllion), and according to Jeunes Footeux, Sunderland have kept a close eye on his progress. The defender is currently playing for England at the U21 Euros.