The EFL have announced a kick-off time for the Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United

The EFL have announced that Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley will kick off at 3pm.

Scheduling for the EFL play-off finals typically involves input from broadcasters, clubs, local authorities, and stadium officials, with a view to balancing TV coverage, safety, and logistical planning for travelling supporters. Last season’s Championship final kicked off at 3pm, though previous years have also seen earlier start times.

Both Sunderland and Sheffield United are set to bring tens of thousands of fans to Wembley, with Sunderland already receiving an allocation of 35,531 tickets for the final. With ticket sales set to begin this week, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the kick-off time to make necessary travel and accommodation plans. The showpiece match is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 24 at 3pm after a delay in announcing the kick-off time.

What has the EFL said about the play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United?

An EFL statement read: “Following a meeting of the Safety Advisory Group this morning, this year’s Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final kick-off time can now be confirmed as 3pm on Saturday 24 May. The meeting included representatives from all relevant agencies and other stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Police and Wembley National Stadium.

“The Final will see Sheffield United take on Sunderland, following their respective victories in their Semi-Final ties earlier this week. The Sky Bet Play-Off semi-final action continues in League One this evening, as Charlton Athletic host Wycombe Wanderers, with the League Two action set to conclude in the coming days.

“The Sky Bet Play-Off Finals will also include the use of VAR, semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and in-stadia announcements.”

MP Lewis Atkinson slams EFL over kick-off delay

Sunderland MP Lewis Atkinson publicly criticised the EFL for failing to confirm a kick-off time earlier, a delay he says caused serious disruption for supporters. The match between Sunderland and Sheffield United at Wembley, which will determine which club returns to the Premier League, is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

“Football is for fans,” Atkinson wrote in a post on social media. “I have written to @EFL to make clear my frustration that #SAFC & #SUFC fans cannot finalise Wembley play-off final plans because the KO time is still TBC. Fans need to sort travel – and in many cases, they also need to sort work & caring responsibilities.”

The MP's comments have struck a chord with many supporters, who have taken to social media to echo his concerns both before and after his post to social media. With Wembley trips already involving long-distance travel, rising costs, and often difficult logistics, not knowing the match time earlier made planning difficult.

Sunderland fansite, Roker Report, added after the win in the semi-final against Coventry City: “Crazy that a kickoff time hasn't been confirmed yet.” Fellow Black Cats fanzine, A Love Supreme, also voiced their annoyance, adding: “Would be nice to find out kickoff time, the match is in 10 days lads!”

What do we know about tickets for the clash?

Tickets will be released in phases, starting at 12pm on Wednesday, May 14, when 2024-25 season card holders will be able to purchase one ticket each. If tickets remain, phase two will begin on Friday, May 16, with access granted to supporters who have either renewed or purchased a 2025-26 season card, or who bought a six-game package during the current campaign.

The club has confirmed that all tickets must be purchased online, with no in-person or phone sales available. Ticket prices start at £37 for adults and range up to £105, with various concession rates available. While the exact kick-off time is yet to be announced, the final is scheduled for Saturday, May 24. With high demand expected, Sunderland supporters are being urged to act quickly once their window opens to secure their spot at Wembley as the Black Cats aim for a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

