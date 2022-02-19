After a goalless first half, The Dons went ahead three minutes after the interval when Mo Eisa was sent through on goal and beat Anthony Patterson with a low finish.

Ross Stewart headed Sunderland level just before the hour mark, yet former Cats striker Connor Wickham came off the bench to score the winner.

The result means Sunderland have won just one of their last nine games and slipped out of the play-off places.

Alex Pritchard.

Here’s how the game played out:

