Sunderland 1 MK Dons 2: Story of the day as Connor Wickham scores winner after Ross Stewart and Mo Eisa goals
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by promotion rivals MK Dons at the Stadium of Light.
After a goalless first half, The Dons went ahead three minutes after the interval when Mo Eisa was sent through on goal and beat Anthony Patterson with a low finish.
Ross Stewart headed Sunderland level just before the hour mark, yet former Cats striker Connor Wickham came off the bench to score the winner.
The result means Sunderland have won just one of their last nine games and slipped out of the play-off places.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 59) MK Dons 2 (Eisa, 48) (Wickham, 76)
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 18:00
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Roberts, 79), Matete, Neil (Embleton, 56), Pritchard, Dajaku (Clarke, 56), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Hume, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Defoe
- MK Dons XI: Cumming, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Watson (Kesler, 87), McEachran (Kasumu, 62), Coventry, Harvie, Twine, Eisa (Wickham, 73), Parrott
- Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Boateng, Kesler, Wickham
Player ratings
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
Boos at the full-time whistle
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 MK Dons 2
90+2’ Wickham should have scored again
That should have been three!
Kasumu set up Wickham but the striker sent his low shot wide.
Four minutes added time
90’ Stewart heads over
The foul led to a free-kick in a promising position, yet Stewart headed over from Pritchard’s free-kick.
90’ YELLOW CARD
Harvine is booked for a foul on Embleton.
87’ Final change for MK Dons
84’ Clarke effort saved
Clarke has looked lively since he’s come on and caused problems again there.
His low effort across goal was blocked by the legs of Cumming.
Time is running out.