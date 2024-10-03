Roberto Carlos reacts to Jobe Bellingham screamer in Sunderland win vs Derby County
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Legendary Brazilian full-back Roberto Carlos has taken the time to react to Sunderland teenager Jobe Bellingham’s midweek wonder strike on social media.
The midfielder opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday night, finding the top corner from distance to register his first goal of the season. The Black Cats went on to seal all three points courtesy of Wilson Isidor’s second strike in two games shortly after half-time.
And Bellingham’s eye-catching effort has seemingly captured the attention of one of the biggest names in global football. After posting footage of his impressive effort to his personal Instagram account, the Sunderland starlet received a comment from Carlos - no stranger to a screamer himself - in which the World Cup winner sent a row of 10 clapping emojis.
The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.
Sunderland’s official account also picked up on the interaction, sharing it to their feed alongside the caption, “Game recognises game”.
Speaking after the final whistle, Bellingham talked the Black Cats’ in-house media through his goal, saying: “It’s not bad, is it?”. When asked if it was the best goal of his career to date, he added: “Yeah, without a doubt - oh actually, the Southampton one... No, that [vs Derby] is probably the best, yeah. That’s my favourite. I just looked up, I knew I was going to shoot, and I just thought, the first touch has got to be really soft. Once your first touch is good, you can do what you want with it really - even if you want to keep dribbling or find a pass. But I knew I was going to shoot, and it just flew really. I just struck it really well, really cleanly, and I looked up and it was in the top corner.”
Bellingham then went on to talk about the feeling of celebrating in front of the Stadium of Light faithful. He said: “It’s wicked. It’s a really special moment, and I really enjoy scoring at the Stadium of Light, so hopefully many more.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.