Sunderland are still working to see if they can find a new club for some of the players on the fringes of their squad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has revealed that Sunderland are still hopeful that they can find a move for a couple of the players not in his first-team plan this season.

The Black Cats told a number of players at the start of the summer that they were free to move on this summer, but progress in finding a new club has been slow. Sunderland have sealed a couple of outgoing transfers since the UK deadline at the start of September, with Nazariy Rusyn and Milan Aleksic moving on loan to the Polish top tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now only a handful of leagues whose window is still open. The Turkish transfer window closes today [Friday] and the Greek window tomorrow [Saturday], with the Mexican window one of the last to close on September 13th.

Sunderland's 25-man squad for the Premier League season was revealed today, with a handful of fringe players - including the likes of Ian Poveda, Joe Anderson, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete, and Timothee Pembele - not named. U21 players do not have to be named in the squad, while the Black Cats also had to name eight homegrown players who were registered with an English or Welsh club for three full seasons before their 21st birthday.

Le Bris says those who do not find a new club will likely have to train predominantly with the U21 group.

"Maybe one or two opportunities are still possible [for players to leave]," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But after that, they will be around the squad. So the current process is still the same. We need 20, 21, 22 players to organise a session. So after that player 23, 24, 25, it will depend on injuries, the way we can manage the load. We can have two or three more involved in the process. After that, you have to train with the second squad."

Sunderland also have the option to loan some of their younger players to a National League club, with no transfer deadline in place for the fifth tier.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

For those who have been named in the 25-man squad but have so far found their opportunities limited, Le Bris says Enzo Le Fée has already demonstrated how quickly their fortunes can change if they are ready to take the opportunity when it comes.

“I think it starts with conversation,” Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always like that. If they are aware of the situation, we have to step up in this Premier League. The gap is huge. And we want to fill this gap, but we need time to do it. We need support with new players and we need competition. For example, we can speak about Enzo. Enzo didn't start. Wilson didn't start, but they trust the process. They trust the challenge through the squad and the way we organise the competition in the team.

“So they know that they will have the opportunity, they will have the challenge, they will have the support, and everyone is involved in the project. So at the minute, it's not difficult to manage this part.”

Sunderland’s Premier League squad 2025/26 confirmed

Sunderland’s confirmed Premier League squad for the 2025/26 campaign is as follows:

25 Squad players (*Home grown)

Adingra, Simon

Alderete Fernandez, Omar Federico

Alese, Ajibola Joshua Odunayo*

Ballard, Daniel George*

Brobbey, Brian Ebenezer Adjai

Cirkin, Dennis*

Geertruida, Lutsharel Emiliano

Hjelde, Leo Fuhr

Hume, Trai

Isidor, Wilson

Le Fee, Enzo Jérémy

Mandava, Reinildo Isnard

Masuaku Kawela, Fuka-Arthur

Moore, Simon William*

Mukiele Mulere, Nordi

Mundle, Romaine Lee*

Neil, Daniel James*

Nna Noukeu, Blondy Rudolph*

O'Nien, Luke Terry*

Patterson, Anthony William*

Roefs, Robin Gerardus Petrus

Traore, Bertrand Isidore

Xhaka, Granit

U21 players (Contract and Scholars)

Abdullahi, Ahmed

Aleksic, Milan

Allan, Isaac Jacob

Bainbridge, Oliver James

Barker, James Charles

Bell, George Brian

Bell, Luke Anthony

Bowman, Arron Stephen

Brown, Wess Jay

Burke, Marshall Aaron

Burns, Matthew Evan

Cameron, Daniel Robert

Campbell, Lewis Graham

Cowan, Joseph Christopher Leonard

Diarra, Mouhamadou Habib

Dinsdale, Charles Richard

Geragusian, Finn Casper Adam

Hamilton Forsyth, Charlie James

Hester, Bayley

Holcroft, Finlay

Hunt, Liam

Hunter, Harry Zane

Johnson, Zak Robert

Jones, Harrison Martin

Jones, Jaydon Mark

Jones, Jenson Oliver

Kindon, Ben Anthony

Lavery, Thomas

Lenz, Elias Konstantin Legolas

Lienard, Alexander James

Lightfoot, Archie Jay Stephen

Matadeen, Jay Samuel

Mayenda Dossou, Eliezer

Metcalf, Benjamin Laurence

Middlemas, Ben

Moore, Ethan Anthony

Neild, Joseph Matthew

Neill, Marcus Edward

Proctor, Tom William

Rigg, Christopher John

Robertson, Finley

Sadiki, Noah Junior

Samuel Ogunsuyi, Trey Osamuyimen

Scott, Felix

Shakespeare, Caleb

Struk, Ivan

Talbi, Chemsdine

Tutierov, Timur

Walsh, Rhys David

Walton, Robert Arthur

Waters, Jake Robert

Whittaker, Jack Thomas

Young, Matthew

Your next Sunderland read: The Crystal Palace and Sunderland team and injury news with nine out and three doubts