Sunderland were repeatedly linked with a move for Jhon Lucumí this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bologna are still “ready to do anything” to ensure that Sunderland transfer target Jhon Lucumí does not leave the club, according to reports in Italy.

The Black Cats were heavily linked with a swoop for the defender throughout the summer window, but ultimately failed to secure a deal for the player after his current employers dug their heels in and blocked his potential exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Sunderland opted to bring in several other defensive recruits, with the likes of Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele, and deadline day arrival Lutsharel Geertruida all capable of operating at the heart of defence.

At one stage, Lucumí himself made it clear that he wished to depart Bologna this summer, with a statement from his agent reading: “I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years. It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

"Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer. I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone. I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood."

More recently, in the aftermath of last week’s transfer deadline, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has reiterated the club’s desire to enter into talks with Lucumí over a new deal. He said: “We’ve lost two important players, in addition to the others who left who had made a contribution. However, Lucumí remains, and like others, he had offers. We had stated that he would stay with us. Now when he returns from the national team, we’ll talk to him about a possible contract renewal and be able to give him a fair financial reward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What is the latest on Jhon Lucumí’s transfer situation amid reported Sunderland interest?

With Lucumí’s contract set to expire next summer, and with speculation over a prospective January exit likely to linger until his contract situation is resolved, Corriere dello Sport have provided an update on Bologna’s plans for the 27-year-old.

According to the Italian publication, the Serie A outfit are “ready to do anything” to keep Lucumí at the club, and are prepared to increase his salary to make him one of the highest paid talents on their books. As yet, it is unclear as to whether they will be willing or able to match the £2.6 million annual package Sunderland reportedly tabled in an effort to prise him away from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, but the expectation is that sporting director Giovanni Sartori will continue to work on an agreement, with talks expected to get underway in the coming days.