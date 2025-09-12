Sunderland face a stern test as they look to build on their win against Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Both Régis Le Bris and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner have some key injury concerns to contend with - here’s all the latest team and injury news as we have it.
1. Dan Ballard - out
Burnley picked up a groin injury against Burnley last month and was ruled out for around three weeks. Le Bris has confirmed that he's likely to return next week at Aston Villa.
2. Brian Brobbey - could debut
2. Brian Brobbey - could debut
Brobbey is expected to be in the squad having had time to settle on Wearside following his deadline-day move. Hasn't yet played this season, so might not to be introduced gradually.
3. Romaine Mundle - out
Mundle suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in training during pre-season. Is expected to be out until sometime around the middle of next month.
4. Bertrand Traore - could debut
Traore should be available to make the squad but has only been on Wearside for a couple of days following his international commitments. Might be introduced gradually as a result.