The Crystal Palace and Sunderland team and injury news with nine out and three doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 12th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 11:17 BST

Crystal Palace and Sunderland resume their Premier League campaigns at Selhurst Park on Saturday

Sunderland face a stern test as they look to build on their win against Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Both Régis Le Bris and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner have some key injury concerns to contend with - here’s all the latest team and injury news as we have it.

Dan Ballard - out

1. Dan Ballard - out

Burnley picked up a groin injury against Burnley last month and was ruled out for around three weeks. Le Bris has confirmed that he's likely to return next week at Aston Villa. Nordi Mukiele will keep his place on Saturday. | Chris Fryatt

Brian Brobbey - could debut

2. Brian Brobbey - could debut

Brobbey is expected to be in the squad having had time to settle on Wearside following his deadline-day move. Hasn't yet played this season, so might not to be introduced gradually. | Getty Photo: MAURICE VAN STEEN

Romaine Mundle - out

3. Romaine Mundle - out

Mundle suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in training during pre-season. Is expected to be out until sometime around the middle of next month. | Pic by Chris Fryatt

Bertrand Traore - could debut

4. Bertrand Traore - could debut

Traore should be available to make the squad but has only been on Wearside for a couple of days following his international commitments. Might be introduced gradually as a result. | Getty Images

