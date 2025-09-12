Former Sunderland defender Thomas Helmer has had his say on comparisons between the Black Cats’ current side and Peter Reid’s team of yesteryear

Former Sunderland defender Thomas Helmer has admitted that he doesn’t see “any parallels whatsoever” between the Black Cats side he played in and Regis Le Bris’ current squad on Wearside.

The German spent a brief stint at the Stadium of Light in late 1999 towards the back end of his career, and made two Premier League appearances for a much-celebrated team, helmed by Peter Reid, that would eventually finish the campaign seventh in the table.

For their part, Le Bris’ men have also made a positive start to life in the top flight following their recent promotion, with a heavily reinforced squad having taken six points from their first three matches.

But while the hope on Wearside is that Sunderland’s current crop could perhaps go on to emulate Reid’s predecessors, Helmer has suggested that comparisons between the two groups are in fact few and far between.

What has Thomas Helmer said about Sunderland’s current squad?

Speaking to Coin Poker, when asked whether he sees any parallels between Le Bris’ team and the one that he played in, the former centre-back said: “Oh God, no! I don't think there are any parallels whatsoever. That was a completely different time. You can't compare that.

“I think we played a very simple kind of football back then. It was a matter of getting it launched from the back up to Niall Quinn. Quinny then either held the ball up or flicked it on to Kevin Phillips who had already started running. He was fast and scored a lot of the goals. Both of them, actually, were very successful. It was a strong ‘big man-little man’ partnership.

“The whole team spirit was excellent; we often met up in private and the boys took me out around town. That’s another reason why I don’t want to compare it to today’s team. They need to gel first and find their own feet after bringing in a lot of new players.

“Also, I think the Premier League has become much stronger than it was then. We finished seventh which was a sensation. It's going to be hard to repeat that, the league has gotten so much stronger.”

Helmer was also asked about the home atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, and how important it could be to Sunderland’s hopes of securing survival this term, to which he responded: “Extremely important. I still vividly remember my first home game, I was on the bench, and at some point, Peter Reid told me to make myself ready to come on.

“As I stood up, the whole stadium stood up as well and applauded. I thought, ‘Oh, something's happening on the pitch’. Then I realized, they were applauding me. I just instantly sat down again, because I didn't know that from Germany. But they were just happy that I was there for the team, that I was in the squad, that I came to the club in the first place! I will never forget that. And that's why the atmosphere is sensational – for sure it will help.”

