Micky Gray draws Peter Reid comparison in Sunderland verdict after West Ham win

Sunderland beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Micky Gray has drawn comparisons between Sunderland’s current squad and the famous Peter Reid side who thrived in the Premier League after their own promotion following the Black Cats’ thumping 3-0 victory over West Ham at the weekend.

Regis Le Bris’ men marked their long-awaited return to the top flight with an eye-catching display at the Stadium of Light, with goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard, and Wilson Isidor securing all three points. Of the players involved for Sunderland, only Granit Xhaka and Simon Adingra boasted any kind of notable Premier League experience heading into the contest.

But Gray does not believe that the Black Cats’ relative inexperience is necessarily a disadvantage, citing his own time at the club in the early 2000s as an example of how today’s cohort can shine in the top flight.

What did Micky Gray say about Sunderland’s squad after Saturday’s win over West Ham?

Speaking during an interview on talkSPORT in the aftermath of Saturday’s victory, Gray said: “I've spoke to a lot of people in the North East and everybody's looked at Sunderland squad and said, ‘Well, look, we've got no Premier League experience’. The only players had experience yesterday were Granit Xhaka and [Simon] Adingra. Everybody else had not played in the Premier League. So it's all new to them.

“And I remember when we got promoted under Peter Reid, we didn't have too much experience in the Premier League as well. I think we only had Niall Quinn who played Premier League football. And so we're all jumping into the unknown and maybe it's a good thing, I don't know.

“Players don't really know too much about who they're going to be coming up against. It's all exciting. Of course, it's the best league in the world and it's absolutely frantic, but I think they surprised a few people yesterday, Sunderland, with the pace that they've got up front.

“And you talked about the three players who got the goals - I mean, they were there last season as well. Dan Ballard, centre-half yesterday, he was absolutely phenomenal. He really was. It surprised me. The back four was a very young back four as well, apart from Reinildo, who's just walked through the door. He's only played a couple of games over the last two seasons for Atletico Madrid as well.

“Everybody normally goes for their experience in Premier League because I think you do need it in a league like that, but because the players - it was their first game in the Premier League - maybe it just surprised everybody in playing in front of your home fans at the stadium. I think it helped them as well.”

