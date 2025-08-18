Sunderland are aiming for a strong end to the summer transfer window

The arrival of Nordi Mukiele from PSG represents another strong step forward for Sunderland's summer transfer business, which is starting to edge towards a conclusion in terms of incomings.

Having invested heavily in young talent at the start of the summer, Sunderland have been of late been moving to add some more experience to their group and Mukiele fits the bill perfectly. A right back also very capable covering on the right side of central defence, he adds very valuable competition and depth to a part of the pitch where Sunderland were lacking behind the impressive Dan Ballard and Trai Hume.

Though the Black Cats have now got the bulk of their summer work done, they are still moving on a couple of positions.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday morning that the club have now submitted an official bid for Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumí, who has been an ongoing target throughout the summer. The Serie A side are hugely reluctant to lose the Colombia international, but if the defender pushes for the move then they will be vulnerable as he is nearing the end of his current contract. It's a difficult to deal to do and there's no guarantees it will happen, but Sunderland feel he is a player who would immediately lift the level of the squad. They will have other targets in mind for this position, but it's far from certain that they will make an addition. With Omar Alderete excelling on debut and Luke O'Nien returning from injury next month, it's not a position where they need to add a player for the sake of it. If they can't Lucumí or a player of a similar level, they'll likely stick with what they've got. Especially as Jenson Seelt performed so well on Sunday before picking up an injury. He demonstrated he can be relied on is needs be, though there is loan interest from Eredivisie side NEC. If another centre back arrives, that deal would look very likely to go through and Nectar Triantis also now seems increasingly likely to depart.

The other position where Sunderland are actively looking to recruit is in the wide areas. Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi were excellent on Saturday, but depth behind them is lacking. Patrick Roberts wasn't given many minutes with the more established side in pre-season, though that could of course change in the weeks ahead and he remains part of the club's plans. On the other flank there is a clear lack of depth until Romaine Mundle returns from injury in October, and the Black Cats would like to add more after a deal to sign Armand Laurienté from Sassuolo fell through.

The Black Cats have this lunchtime been linked with a move for Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, who is comfortable playing off both flanks. According to reports, Sunderland have lodged a bit just shy of £30 million but the Foxes do not want to lose the Ghana international.

Will Sunderland sign another striker before the end of the transfer window?

It's been one of the most debated topics this summer, but Régis Le Bris made clear after the game that he is happy with the trio of Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda and Chelsea loanee Marc Guiu. Another addition is possible if an outstanding option emerges between now and the end of the window, but it's not a position where Sunderland are actively looking to recruit.

"We now have three strikers who are able to play at that level." Le Bris said.

"They are young, really talented and with different qualities. We will probably have different options during the season – at different times, one will start, one will finish and maybe one will stay on the bench. But then the next game, it could be a different set-up. At the minute, I am really happy with the set-up. This competition is really helpful to be able to push the players. They are not really in competition because they are team-mates, but at the same time, they need this player just behind to say, ‘I am here’.

"It shows the faith I have in them," he added.

"Last season, they showed how good they were and, for me, it was obvious that they have the quality for this challenge in the Premier League. Especially in the way they play because we have strong opponents in front of us so we have to defend as a team, and they work well in that respect. They also have the quality to attack the space in behind when we have the ball in set attacks, or to break behind in counter-attacks."

Le Bris also said that he felt Sunderland’s superb opening-day performance would strengthen their hand in selling the project to other targets, but stressed the importance of signing the right players and characters.

Speaking on Football Focus prior to Saturday’s win over West Ham, Sunderland sporting director Krisjtaan Speakman said the club would continue working until deadline day to ensure head coach Le Bris has the strongest squad possible at his disposal – while stressing the importance of balancing ambition with long-term security.

He said: “It is a process all the way through to the end of the month. I mean, we're trying to build the best squad for the Premier League that we can do.

“We think we've had a really good start at that. Obviously, today will be a good test for us, the first game, but we'll be working away through to deadline day to try to make sure that the team is the right team and the squad is the right squad. Fans will be excited, obviously keen to see the new faces, but I think there'll be a few as well who want a bit of reassurance.”

