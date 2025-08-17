Sunderland defender Dan Ballard delivers again with goal, block and a £40m performance against West Ham

Dan Ballard has a knack for turning up when Sunderland need him most. From that unforgettable late winner against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the play-offs to his thumping header on his Premier League debut against West Ham United, the defender is building a reputation as one of the Black Cats’ most influential players.

Ballard’s game is about far more than goals, of course. Against West Ham, he not only found the net but also produced a crucial block on the line to deny El Hadji Malick Diouf what looked like a certain goal. Moments like that change games, and Sunderland’s 3-0 win could have looked very different without him.

At just 25, the centre-back already boasts 29 caps for Northern Ireland and has delivered consistently against top-level opposition. His form across the last four league games has been nothing short of outstanding: FotMob ratings of 8.2, 8.3, 8.3 and an incredible 8.8 against West Ham, accompanied by four consecutive man-of-the-match awards by the analytics platform.

The data underlines his dominance. Against West Ham, Ballard won more duels (10) and made more clearances (8) than anyone on the pitch. He also racked up four shots, two on target, and topped the charts for touches inside the opposition box. Add in his composure on the ball – 84% pass completion – and it’s clear why his stock is soaring.

When you combine his ability to win headers, read danger and pop up with big goals, you’re looking at a centre-back who carries the hallmarks of a £40million player. Sunderland’s strategy has always been about developing assets, but in Ballard they have a player who isn’t just building value – he’s giving them the platform to compete in the Premier League right now.

Ballard is becoming the heartbeat of Régis Le Bris’ side, a leader in both boxes and a player Sunderland simply cannot do without. And yet, it was also ironic that despite Sunderland’s £150million summer spend, it was three of last season’s squad – Eliezer Mayenda, Ballard and Wilson Isidor – who got the goals to sink West Ham. That said, the new recruits offered plenty to admire.

Sunderland’s £150m signings shine against West Ham

Simon Adingra impressed with his relentless defensive work and flashes of energy down the left, while Chemsdine Talbi also earned credit for the graft he put in despite seeing little of the ball during the first half. Neither was at their sparkling best in an attacking sense, but both contributed significantly to the team’s effort and key moments. Adingra’s deflected cross led to Sunderland’s second goal, while Talbi showed real composure deep into added time, carrying the ball out from his own half before slipping in Wilson Isidor to seal the Black Cats’ third.

Habib Diarra brought a forward-thinking drive whenever he was on the ball. Yes, he can lose possession, but his instinct to attack is exactly what Sunderland needs. Noah Sadiki provided the perfect balance, dropping into defence when required, his energy dovetailing nicely with Diarra’s ambition. Crucially, Granit Xhaka knitted it all together at the base of midfield – calm, commanding, and unflustered, it looked a breeze to him.

Reinildo Mandava also deserves immense credit. Midway through the first half, with West Ham enjoying their brightest spell, he denied Jarrod Bowen brilliantly before playing a key role in Sunderland’s second goal after the break – gliding past two defenders and releasing Simon Adingra, whose deflected cross was powered home by Dan Ballard. Omar Alderete, too, looked assured after replacing Jenson Seelt, capping his cameo with the assist for Eliezer Mayenda’s opener.

And then there was Robin Roefs. Making his debut in front of more than 46,000 at the Stadium of Light, the Dutchman looked every inch a Premier League goalkeeper. Commanding under high balls, calm with his distribution and producing one excellent first-half save, Roefs’ clean sheet capped a faultless display. For Sunderland and their new No 1, it was an afternoon to remember – and one to build on.

