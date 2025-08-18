Nordi Mukiele credits Granit Xhaka for his Sunderland move and promises fans heart, fight and commitment

Sunderland’s new signing Nordi Mukiele says Granit Xhaka played a key role in persuading him to join the club – and has promised supporters that he will give “ten times more love” back to those who back him on Wearside.

The French international has joined the Black Cats from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance, and will wear the number 20 shirt this season. Mukiele arrives with a wealth of experience across Europe, having represented Montpellier, RB Leipzig, PSG and Bayer Leverkusen, where he spent last season on loan.

The 27-year-old made 24 appearances for the German side during 2024-25, playing alongside Xhaka, and the Swiss midfielder’s decision to sign for Sunderland this summer helped seal his own. “Yeah, I was talking with him just a bit,” Mukiele revealed.

“He explained to me a bit about the challenge of why he chose here. When you hear a player like Granit, you have to hear him with both ears. This is what I did. This is also one reason why I wanted to really understand this project and this is what I did. It was a long conversation also, but it was a good one because I make decisions very quickly. I feel something in my body that tells me just go and don't look behind, and this is what I did.”

‘I will play with heart’

Mukiele, who has been capped by France and made over 300 senior appearances in his career, said he was thrilled to take on the Premier League challenge and vowed to make his commitment to the Sunderland cause clear from the start.

“Very happy, first of all. I'm really excited to start in the Premier League and also for Sunderland. It's a new challenge, a big one, and I'm really happy to be here and to try to help the club to do everything they want to do for this season and for the future also,” he said.

“First of all, with heart, because I really love football and I really love to give everything for these people who trust me, who give me love. At the beginning, if you give me this one, I will give you ten times more of this love. This is what I'm going to do here. One thing you don't need to worry about is if I will play with heart, I will say a big yes, and I will do it.”

Mukiele added that he is already eager to experience the energy of the Stadium of Light. “I saw a bit of the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is one thing I like, to take this energy from the fans and to give everything on the pitch. I think the fans are very important in football, and also in Sunderland. This is very, very important, and I heard it and I want to show them that I came here to fight for them also.”

Goals for the season

The defender acknowledged the scale of the challenge Sunderland face on their return to the top flight but insists the squad have the quality to compete.

“Of course, everyone knows that when you get promoted in the Premier League, it's not easy. I believe that we can do something very good because I see some good players also, and the quality. I believe that we can do something very nice all together. When I say all together, it's the players and also the fans and also the city because we need everyone for this season.”

And asked about his targets, he kept the message simple: “The goal of this season, I would say win the game. Enjoy also. One thing for me, it's really important to make all the fans happy. Just don't make any… just dream about something. Just looking forward, and if we can win all the games, that's going to be good. We know how football is, but if I have one goal, it's that everyone gives everything and we try to finish the league on the top.”

