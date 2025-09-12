Dan Ballard is closing in on a return to action for Sunderland

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has been pictured in training as he continues his comeback from a groin complaint.

The centre-back was forced off during the early stages of the Black Cats’ 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor last month, and has been sidelined ever since. Jenson Seelt was brought on to deputise for him that afternoon, while new signing Nordi Mukiele filled in to great effect against Brentford in Sunderland’s last outing prior to the international break.

And while Ballard is not expected to play any role in his side’s trip to Crystal Palace this weekend, the 25-year-old is seemingly stepping up his recovery. On Friday, the club’s official X account shared a photograph of the player running out on the grass, alongside the caption, “Back soon”.

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about Dan Ballard’s fitness?

The sighting of Ballard comes after Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris shared a widespread update on the condition of his squad heading into Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

As part of his pre-match media duties, the Frenchman revealed that he expects Ballard to be back in contention for next Sunday’s meeting with Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light. He said: “Dan should be back for Aston Villa.

“It's a bit longer than expected for the others. For Dennis [Cirkin], we have to wait a bit. He didn't heal completely after his wrist injury and he had an issue with his knee as well. So he needs to rest a bit. Luke [O’Nien] should be ready around Aston Villa. Leo [Hjelde] struggled with his achilles, so it's a bit longer than expected as well. He had the surgery for both achilles, he worked hard last season to be connected with the squad, even if it was painful.

“But now, it's like Dennis, he has to rest completely to be able to connect with the squad later. Aji [Alese] is close to coming back but after a long period without playing, it's still tough to reconnect with the level. So we'll have to wait a bit.”

Le Bris also shared his thoughts on new signing Lutsharel Geertruida, suggesting that, in his opinion, the Dutchman is probably most comfortable playing at the heart of defence.

He said: “I believe that his best position is probably centre-back. I think that is his main target, but he is really versatile. When we speak about positions, we speak about different roles. He can play at centre-back, but he could also play a bit wider or even in the midfield. We will try to exploit this profile, and we will see what the opportunities will be in the next few weeks.”

