Sunderland face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has confirmed a triple injury absence ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats travel to Selhurst Park this weekend hoping to pick up their first away points of the Premier League season, but will face a tough test against an Eagles side who are unbeaten since the beginning of the campaign, and who have not tasted defeat in any of their past 14 outings across all competitions, stretching back to last term.

But as Regis Le Bris’ readies his squad for a journey to the capital, his opposite number has confirmed that he is set to be without key first team talents Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr, and Eddie Nketiah.

What has Oliver Glasner said about Crystal Palace’s fitness issues ahead of Sunderland clash?

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Selhurst Park, Glasner said: “We had a very tight schedule, so my job is to prepare the team so that we are able to win and the players did fantastic with all the noise around us. We were unbeaten, or we are unbeaten, since the start of the season. We achieved our short-term goals, winning the Community Shield and qualifying for the Conference League group stage, and there was so much going on and it was really exhausting.

“Everybody enjoyed a few days off, also going away, and now it started immediately with a lot of challenges with all the players coming back [from international duty] on different days. Fortunately, all the international players came back healthy and fit, so everybody of them is available.

“The injured players are progressing very well, so it looks like that Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr, and also Eddie Nketiah are available, at least against Liverpool [on September 27th], so in two weeks. [They are] Working hard and a great job that's done from our medical department.”

When asked if there was any chance of Wharton featuring against Sunderland, Glasner responded: “No, no, tomorrow none of them are available. Maybe for West Ham [on September 20th] they are available, but it's good to have them in a three-game week. As I mentioned, they've had one training together, now we have a three-game week, that means not really time for training, and then it's important that these players come back hopefully in the week before Liverpool.”

Glasner also suggested that he could hand a full debut to Palace summer signing Yeremy Pino, who joined from Villarreal in deal worth around £26 million last month. Quizzed on the Spaniard’s potential involvement, he replied: “Yes, we have 18 fit, on-field players, and all new signings will be in the squad tomorrow. There's also a good chance that Yeremy makes his starting debut for Crystal Palace.”

