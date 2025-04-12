Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland youngster Milan Aleksic has struggled for regular starts during his first season on Wearside

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has told Milan Aleksić that he will be better for his challenging first season on Wearside.

Aleksić was handed a rare start at Carrow Road on Tuesday night in the 0-0 draw with Norwich City, but was brought off in the second half after Sunderland had initially struggled to impose themselves on the game. Aleksić played off the right wing, a new position for a player who is most comfortable in central midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Le Bris admitted that the 19-year-old had struggled in the game, he said that these challenging experiences would be better for the Serbian in the long run. The Sunderland head coach pointed out that it was not uncommon for a player to thrive in their second campaign, particularly a young player adjusting to a new language and division.

Le Bris spoke to Aleksić on Friday morning to reassure him regarding his progress on Wearside.

"I spoke with Milan this morning about this subject," he said.

"It's difficult for a young player - to connect, the way he trains every day and the expected level for the competition. He hasn't had many opportunities to play so far. Even if the experience was tough, and didn't play well in that game, it was a new position for him. But it was one of the first starts away for him. Even if it's a tough experience, it's a new experience.

"It's a good reminder for us," Le Bris added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can enjoy the output of Riggy, for example, but Riggy wasn't at that level one year ago. With young players, they still need time and experiences. Often tough experiences and you judge the output at the end of the game. But with time you can assess his progression. He will learn a lot. Maybe the way he starts the game, rather than taking risks immediately, you have to secure the ball, for example.

"It's part of the process. We have to support him and be patient but at the same time, when you are in this place you know you want to be competitive for promotion. So it's always a subtle balance."

Aleksić will be in the squad for Swansea City's visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon and could get minutes off the bench, though Patrick Roberts is expected to return to the starting XI on the right flank.

Régis Le Bris issues Sunderland injury update

Earlier in his pre-match press conference, Le Bris confirmed that Jobe Bellingham would miss Saturday's game as he recovers from a minor ankle knock. Bellingham will return for the Easter fixtures with Sunderland hopeful that he will benefit from the period of rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salis Abdul Samed will return to the squad on Saturday, and is expected to get minutes off the bench. Sunderland's other injured players remained sidelined but Le Bris is confident that Dan Ballard, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle and Jenson Seelt will all be available for the play-off campaign in May. Aji Alese could also make an unexpected return for those games, but Liverpool striker Jayden Danns will not feature this season due to a back problem.