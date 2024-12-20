'Really difficult' - Sunderland's upcoming opponents fired warning by Chris Sutton

Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend

Supporters of Sunderland’s upcoming opponents Norwich City have been urged to be patient by former striker Chris Sutton. The Canaries are a work in progress this season under the guidance of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Black Cats face them this weekend as Regis Le Bris’ side look to keep their momentum going. They won 3-2 away at Swansea City last time out.

Ahead of Norwich’s trip to Sunderland, Sutton has written in his Pink Un column: "It does feel to me like there is patience among the support. It doesn't feel like previous seasons where there has been pent-up anger and aggression towards either the team or the people in leadership positions. That's really important. In the main, the fans see that this is a club starting on a journey.

"That has to carry on as the case. Of course, that requires enough short-term results, but the new model is one that people can attach to, and there is an understanding about where the club is at financially. It isn't going to be about lavish spending, but developing from within, nurturing players and selling them on while trying to improve.

"That's going to be really difficult. The gap is increasing every season - Ipswich have spent £100m and are making a fist of it, but only have two wins. Norwich had 25 percent possession against Southampton in January, and there was a real gulf - look at how they've started the season. Even Leicester are struggling, and the three newly promoted clubs were relegated last year."

He added: "Brentford is the marker for Norwich. They came up at the same time and represent a blueprint for how they can be successful, albeit they have spent well. They had to build for a significant period of time in the Championship under Thomas Frank before getting to the Premier League. They are now stable in the top flight and aren't a side you ever really consider could go down.

"Norwich now need to build and recruit in a similar way. With Mark Attanasio, they have a bit more financial muscle behind them, but it won't be excessive. It is a process that should, in the long term, help them be more competitive in the Premier League.

"That can take years. Norwich have the right coach and people in place to take them on that journey. The speed that they travel down that road will come down to the quality of their recruitment."

Norwich made the play-offs last season but were beaten at the semi-finals stage over two legs by Leeds United. They then sacked David Wagner and turned to Hoff Thorup. The Canaries are currently sat in 12th place in the table and are eight points off the play-offs.