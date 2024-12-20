Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and subs to face Norwich City predicted - gallery

Sunderland are looking to consolidate their place in the automatic promotion race on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday looking to build on their superb comeback win against Swansea City.

Regis Le Bris has some big decisions to make for Norwich City’s visit, so here’s how we think he might go with both his starting XI and subs bench...

Conceded just one goal since the international break and will continue here. Playing well.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Conceded just one goal since the international break and will continue here. Playing well.

Sunderland might want to rest him at some stage as he manages a hip issue but injuries elsewhere mean he'll likely continue for now.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Sunderland might want to rest him at some stage as he manages a hip issue but injuries elsewhere mean he'll likely continue for now.

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

