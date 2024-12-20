Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday looking to build on their superb comeback win against Swansea City.
Regis Le Bris has some big decisions to make for Norwich City’s visit, so here’s how we think he might go with both his starting XI and subs bench...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Conceded just one goal since the international break and will continue here. Playing well. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Sunderland might want to rest him at some stage as he manages a hip issue but injuries elsewhere mean he'll likely continue for now. Photo: George Wood
3. CB - Chris Mepham
Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness. | Frank Reid
