Sunderland face another stern test of their promotion credentials when they face Preston North End on Wednesday night.
- Sunderland AFC XI: Moore; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Browne, Rigg; Watson, Isidor, Connolly
- Subs: Noukeu, Ballard, Roberts, Mayenda, Mundle, Rusyn, Aleksic, Hjelde, Jones
FULL TIME
A second half of little quality means it ends in a 0-0 draw.
An off night from Sunderland, to be honest. Really struggled to produce their best on the ball but they’ve ground out another point and clean sheet. They look shattered out there.
Well wide
Corner falls to Neil on the edge of the box but his half volley goes well, well wide.
Decent save
Mundle finds Roberts and he makes a decent connection but Woodman saves the volley at his near post.
Five minutes added on
Can anyone pinch a winner? Been a distinct lack of quality in this second-half so far.
88 mins
Preston have settled after a spell in which Sunderland were able to control the possession.
Still, More has had little to do in this half.
Final Preston sub
Ali McCann is replaced by Stefan Thordarson.
Sunderland sub
Mayenda makes his return from injury - he replaces Wilson Isidor.
Ten minutes to play.
Another Preston sub
Sam Greenwood goes off - he looked very dangerous early on but hasn’t had much of a say in the second.
Duane Holmes replaces him. Sunderland on top.
Preston sub
Lindsay played on for a while with that niggle but is eventually forced off. Whatmough comes on.
Good spell for Sunderland - albeit having not worked Woodman yet.
70 mins
Cirkin wins a header and Isidor is almost in - Woodman just getting to the loose ball in time.
Preston have an issue here one of their centre halves down needing treatment.
Roberts has already make an impact here with some nice touches, Sunderland just starting to retain possession in the Preston half.
Double sub
As you’d expect, Le Bris turns to Mundle and Roberts. They’re on for Watson and Connolly.
Can Sunderland make Preston pay for their poor finishing?
Yellow card
More good work from Isidor - Lindsay forced to take him out and goes into the book.
Browne tries to catch Woodman out by going to his side - but it’s well wide.
Free kick
Brilliant run from Isidor - eventually brought down right on the edge of the box.
54 mins - decent chance
Preston work a good opening on the edge of the box but Frokjaer drives well over the bar.
Sunderland just can’t get going here.
51 mins
Isidor breaks from a Preston corner but he can’t repeat his Hull heroics, the hosts get into to clear.
Probably should have played Connolly in earlier.
Half a chance
Corner breaks for McCann on the edge of the box but he can’t get over the bouncing ball and hits it well over the bar.