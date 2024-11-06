Live

Preston North End 0-0 Sunderland: Highlights and reaction from Deepdale

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:32 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 22:54 BST
Sunderland return to Championship action against Preston North and at Deepdale on Wednesday night

Sunderland face another stern test of their promotion credentials when they face Preston North End on Wednesday night.

Follow all the latest in our live blog below, starting with team news at 7pm.

Preston North End v Sunderland LIVE updates

Key Events

  • Sunderland AFC XI: Moore; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Browne, Rigg; Watson, Isidor, Connolly
  • Subs: Noukeu, Ballard, Roberts, Mayenda, Mundle, Rusyn, Aleksic, Hjelde, Jones
Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:53 BST

FULL TIME

A second half of little quality means it ends in a 0-0 draw.

An off night from Sunderland, to be honest. Really struggled to produce their best on the ball but they’ve ground out another point and clean sheet. They look shattered out there.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:50 BST

Well wide

Corner falls to Neil on the edge of the box but his half volley goes well, well wide.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:49 BST

Decent save

Mundle finds Roberts and he makes a decent connection but Woodman saves the volley at his near post.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:48 BST

Five minutes added on

Can anyone pinch a winner? Been a distinct lack of quality in this second-half so far.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:45 BST

88 mins

Preston have settled after a spell in which Sunderland were able to control the possession.

Still, More has had little to do in this half.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:39 BST

Final Preston sub

Ali McCann is replaced by Stefan Thordarson.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:37 BST

Sunderland sub

Mayenda makes his return from injury - he replaces Wilson Isidor.

Ten minutes to play.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:34 BST

Another Preston sub

Sam Greenwood goes off - he looked very dangerous early on but hasn’t had much of a say in the second.

Duane Holmes replaces him. Sunderland on top.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:31 BST

Preston sub

Lindsay played on for a while with that niggle but is eventually forced off. Whatmough comes on.

Good spell for Sunderland - albeit having not worked Woodman yet.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:28 BST

70 mins

Cirkin wins a header and Isidor is almost in - Woodman just getting to the loose ball in time.

Preston have an issue here one of their centre halves down needing treatment.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:24 BST

Better

Roberts has already make an impact here with some nice touches, Sunderland just starting to retain possession in the Preston half.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:19 BST

Double sub

As you’d expect, Le Bris turns to Mundle and Roberts. They’re on for Watson and Connolly.

Can Sunderland make Preston pay for their poor finishing?

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:17 BST

Yellow card

More good work from Isidor - Lindsay forced to take him out and goes into the book.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:16 BST

Wide

Browne tries to catch Woodman out by going to his side - but it’s well wide.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:15 BST

Free kick

Brilliant run from Isidor - eventually brought down right on the edge of the box.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:13 BST

54 mins - decent chance

Preston work a good opening on the edge of the box but Frokjaer drives well over the bar.

Sunderland just can’t get going here.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:09 BST

51 mins

Isidor breaks from a Preston corner but he can’t repeat his Hull heroics, the hosts get into to clear.

Probably should have played Connolly in earlier.

Wed, 06 Nov, 2024, 21:06 BST

Half a chance

Corner breaks for McCann on the edge of the box but he can’t get over the bouncing ball and hits it well over the bar.

