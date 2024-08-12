Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End have confirmed that they have parted company with manager Ryan Lowe.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s EFL Cup first round opponents Preston North End have announced the departure of manager Ryan Lowe.

The Black Cats travel to Deepdale on Tuesday evening, but will now face a side overseen by caretaker boss Mike Marsh, accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe’s exit comes just one game into the new Championship season. Preston lost their 2024/24 curtain-raiser 2-0 against newly-relegated Sheffield United on Friday evening.

An official statement from the Lilywhites reads: “Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent.

“Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two and a half seasons as the club’s first team manager. Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made.

“Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston have endured a fairly quiet summer transfer window so far, completing just one permanent deal for Icelandic midfielder Stefan Thordarson, as well as loan swoops for full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden and former Sunderland prospect Sam Greenwood.

In terms of outgoings, the club have bid farewell to midfielder Alan Browne, who signed for the Black Cats on a free transfer, as well as confirming exits for Ben Woodburn, Greg Cunningham, and influential forward Liam Millar, who returned to parent club FC Basel following the conclusion of his loan stint.