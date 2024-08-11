Confirmed: £6m Sunderland transfer clause has already expired amid Tottenham rumours
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dennis Cirkin’s performance against Cardiff City on Saturday in the Championship was a brilliant reminder of how good the full-back is.
The former Tottenham man arrived at Sunderland at the beginning of the 2021-22 season as the Black Cats gained promotion to the Championship under Alex Neil. The left-back played 34 times for the Wearsiders that campaign.
Since then, Cirkin has experienced injury troubles and was limited to 28 league appearances the season after and just eight during the 2023-24 campaign. However, new head coach Régis Le Bris has been boosted by the return to fitness of Cirkin with the defender starring against Cardiff City.
Spurs did have a buy-back option of £6million which has now expired with reports some time ago suggesting the Premier League club were looking into taking Cirkin back. The transfer clause was valid until 30 June 2024. Tottenham, though, will be entitled to a percentage of the profit on any subsequent sale of Cirkin, who is under contract at Sunderland until 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.