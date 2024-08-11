Two strikers arrive, Clarke and Neil say; Sunderland's dream team if transfer rumours are true - gallery

How Sunderland’s squad could look under Régis Le Bris if the transfer gossip turns out to be true.

Sunderland won their opening game of the Championship season 2-0 away at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Eliezer Mayenda started up front for Sunderland as Régis Le Bris named his first starting XI as Black Cats head coach.

Le Bris opted against any surprise selections, with the team unchanged from the XI that drew 2-2 with Marseille at Valley Parade last Saturday. Aji Alese partnered Luke O’Nien in the centre of defence, with Alan Browne partnering Dan Neil in midfield.

Leo Hjelde missed out due to injury, meaning that Nectar Triantis was named in the squad despite not featuring in pre-season due to injury. Pierre Ekwah was also on the bench after a recent back injury.

O’Nien opened the scoring in the first half after he headed home following Patrick Roberts’ free-kick and Dennis Cirkin’s assist. Sunderland went into the half-time interval 1-0 up. Jack Clarke then wrapped up the game in the second half to hand Le Bris his first win in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at how Régis Le Bris’ squad could look if the transfer rumours turn out to be true:

Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

2. RB: Trai Hume

After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well.

The central defender is believed to be close to concluding a deal to join Sunderland.

4. CB: Chris Mepham

The central defender is believed to be close to concluding a deal to join Sunderland.

