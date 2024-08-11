Sunderland won their opening game of the Championship season 2-0 away at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Eliezer Mayenda started up front for Sunderland as Régis Le Bris named his first starting XI as Black Cats head coach.

Le Bris opted against any surprise selections, with the team unchanged from the XI that drew 2-2 with Marseille at Valley Parade last Saturday. Aji Alese partnered Luke O’Nien in the centre of defence, with Alan Browne partnering Dan Neil in midfield.

Leo Hjelde missed out due to injury, meaning that Nectar Triantis was named in the squad despite not featuring in pre-season due to injury. Pierre Ekwah was also on the bench after a recent back injury.

O’Nien opened the scoring in the first half after he headed home following Patrick Roberts’ free-kick and Dennis Cirkin’s assist. Sunderland went into the half-time interval 1-0 up. Jack Clarke then wrapped up the game in the second half to hand Le Bris his first win in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at how Régis Le Bris’ squad could look if the transfer rumours turn out to be true:

