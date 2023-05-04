Lowe has been handed a three-match ban and a £10,000 fine for his role in a brawl that broke out at the end of a heated clash between Preston and Swansea City last month. A confrontation between Lowe and Swans midfielder Joe Allen sparked both players and staff to become embroiled in a brawl on the touchline.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss was sent-off on the evening and has been handed a ban that will see him end this season and begin next season in the stands. Preston have been fined £10,000 whilst Swansea City have also been given a £15,000 fine but Allen won’t face any further suspension.