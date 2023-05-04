News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
22 minutes ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
2 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
7 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
7 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed

Preston North End boss to miss Sunderland clash following Swansea City incident

Sunderland travel to Deepdale on Monday with a play-off place still in reach - and their hosts will be without Ryan Lowe in the dugout.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th May 2023, 18:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 18:43 BST

Lowe has been handed a three-match ban and a £10,000 fine for his role in a brawl that broke out at the end of a heated clash between Preston and Swansea City last month. A confrontation between Lowe and Swans midfielder Joe Allen sparked both players and staff to become embroiled in a brawl on the touchline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Plymouth Argyle boss was sent-off on the evening and has been handed a ban that will see him end this season and begin next season in the stands. Preston have been fined £10,000 whilst Swansea City have also been given a £15,000 fine but Allen won’t face any further suspension.

Sunderland travel to Deepdale on Monday knowing they must win and hope for a favour from Blackburn Rovers or Middlesbrough who face Millwall and Coventry City respectively.

Related topics:Sunderland