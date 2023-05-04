“The loan manager from Man United was here yesterday and I had a long, long chat with him. It’s a shame we didn’t do a two-year loan. Let’s wait and see.

“Edouard is a young footballer who has shown what a talent he is. A young guy thrust into a different country into a football squad.

“The positive for him is that he’s had some French speakers around as well.

“As I sit here now we haven’t ultimately made a decision. We want to get the season finished and see what happens, how it goes. Then it’s a two-way conversation really.

“Edouard has to decide whether he has enjoyed it enough, whether he’s had enough game time, whether he thinks the way we play suits him.