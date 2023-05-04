Sunderland AFC news: What Tony Mowbray said on Amad Diallo, Edouard Michut, Dan Ballard and Preston fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Preston North End – and head coach Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference earlier today.
The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Coventry or Millwall drop points.
Sunderland did come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light last weekend and have now taken 22 points from losing positions this season.
Mowbray still has several first-team players unavailable for the match against Preston on Monday, yet his side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Mowbray on Manchester United’s view on Amad
I think they are happy and the next step is for them to take him on pre-season in America.
They know what they’ve got, they bought.
I’m sure their manager will watch Amad’s clips, as I watch Matete and stuff like that.
I’m sure Ten Haag will be watching to see what he can do.
The reality is the manager needs to watch him, see him and see what he brings.
Mowbray on Ballard
“Ballard won’t be available for this game.”
Mowbray on team news
“There was one or two not training today for different reasons, without giving any names away.
“One woke up with a cricked neck, his neck was a bit stiff. Modern day footballers that’s enough for them not to train.
“One wasn’t feeling well but will be alright in the next day or two.
“I’m hoping by Saturday training we’ll have a full squad of what’s been available.”
Mowbray on 1973 FA Cup team
“50 years, I can remember sitting there and watching the game.
“It was one of my first proper memories really. 1973 was a big memory for me as a nine-year-old kid.
“I think it was one of the top days, there was no football on teles really them days as well. To get live games was fantastic.
“To see Ian Porterfield score the winner, Monty’s great save and all them things is an iconic moment in history.
“The club should rightly celebrated it and I’m sure them players will still be revered around the city.
“For me we are just trying to make supporters happy with the current team. We have to make our own mark on history somewhere along the line.”
Mowbray on the team coming from behind
“I think we have shown that pretty consistently.
“I think there is a lack of fear in the team, I think there are a lot of young players who just want to play.
“Let’s pick a team that can go to Preston and be very competitive.They obviously had a disappointing result last weekend and can’t get there now.
“But playing at home in front of your own fans on the last day of the season, on the back of what’s been a pretty positive season for them, I’m sure they will be giving everything to try and finish on a high.”
Mowbray on needing to win
“We will be really positive from the off. I don’t think we need to be cagey.
“I think knowing you have to win, we will keep going until the end however long that end is.
“I think the goal difference side of it for us is pretty positive in just about all aspects.
“If Coventry get beat 1-0 and we win 1-0, the goals scored would take us above Coventry even though the goal difference would be the same
“Everyone is aware of that stuff but I think our goal difference is pretty positive. We just have to win the game.”
Mowbray asked about Michut and Amad futures
“The loan manager from Man United was here yesterday and I had a long, long chat with him. It’s a shame we didn’t do a two-year loan. Let’s wait and see.
“Edouard is a young footballer who has shown what a talent he is. A young guy thrust into a different country into a football squad.
“The positive for him is that he’s had some French speakers around as well.
“As I sit here now we haven’t ultimately made a decision. We want to get the season finished and see what happens, how it goes. Then it’s a two-way conversation really.
“Edouard has to decide whether he has enjoyed it enough, whether he’s had enough game time, whether he thinks the way we play suits him.
“We have to decide if the cost attached to Edouard is appropriate for what we will have to try and add to the team and strengthen in all areas of the pitch.”
Mowbray asked if he’s enjoyed this season
“I think every season is a rollercoaster really.
“Where I have managed over the last 20 years, probably West Brom, there was an expectation because they were a relegated team, hadn’t started too well, had really good players and there was an expectation to try and bounce straight back.
“I think with this club I don’t think there was an expectation that we should roll straight through back-to-back promotions. I think generally the feedback was consolidation.
“The team have done extremely well considering the circumstances around some injuries situations we’ve had.
“We go into the last game with excitement for supporters and hopefully we can win a football match and see what accrues on the back of it.”
Mowbray asked if he’ll be keeping an eye on other scores
“We have to win don’t we.
“I think the only focus for me will be to win the game, and then I’m sure there will be people whispering in your ear telling you what’s going on, but I won’t be demanding any analysts feeding it down.
“I know our goal is to win the game, and if everyone else wins and we miss out, we can only do what we can do.
“It’s not a situation where a draw gets you through so let’s keep it tight last 10 minutes, we have to go and win.
“I like the clarity of that and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”
Mowbray on channelling spirit of 1973 FA Cup team
“I met a few of the team over this last week. There are some good characters, good people, football guys.
“I think for us we are just preparing the best we can for the game and approach it like we have been for every game really
“We will try to control the game if we can, be aggressive, play the way we play. We haven’t overly studied Preston, I don’t want to turn it into a cup final scenario.
“Let’s go and play the next game and do what we do. We are looking forward to it, it’s been a long week with nine days building to it
“Let’s get the weekend out of the way. It’s good that there’s football on, the Premier League, but roll on Monday.”