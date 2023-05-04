North End can no longer reach the play-offs following a 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United last weekend, a result which left Lowe questioning the team’s mentality and club’s ambition.

“It’s a massive game,” said Lowe. “It's not just one where we think we can have our flip flops on and think we’re on the beach. No chance.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“It's the last game of the season, we want to send the fans home happy with something to say ‘ok, can we go a little bit better next season.’

“I want the players to go out with a bang but ultimately we know there’s a good team in Sunderland standing in our way, and we've got to make sure we’re on it because they’re trying to get into the play-offs.

“What we can’t do is we can’t turn up at 60, 70% because you’ll get beat. What we have to do is turn up 100% and knowing there is a game on our hands and hopefully we can put Saturday’s game and result behind us with a positive result.”

When asked about Sunderland and Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray, Lowe replied: “Fantastic. I think Tony Mowbray has gone in there and people would have just thought they’d consolidate in the league this season because they have only just gone up.

“Since Alex Neil left they have been fantastic, they have been a breath of fresh air to watch, even watching them now.

“The players, the way they play, the way they interchange, the movement of them. They have got a few whippets in their team let me tell you.

“And they are well organised and well drilled and well coached. I think Tony has done a fantastic job with a fantastic football club I must say.