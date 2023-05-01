News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
6 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
6 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
7 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
10 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Preston striker disagrees with manager ahead of Sunderland fixture after missing out on play-offs

Preston striker Troy Parrott disagreed with manager Ryan Lowe that there was a mentality issue during the side’s 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st May 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

The result ended North End’s play-off hopes ahead of their home fixture against Sunderland on the final day of the season, leading to an explosive post-match interview from Lowe after the match.

"Mentality is something I will have to look at," said the Preston boss, who also said he will speak about his future at the club with chairman Peter Ridsdale. "Mentality of teams that get promoted and teams that get into the play-offs are far superior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am not even considering next season at this moment in time. I need to go and reflect what I want to do also, because as I've said I want people who are going to follow suit.

Troy Parrott playing for Preston North End.Troy Parrott playing for Preston North End.
Troy Parrott playing for Preston North End.
Most Popular

"I will have to sit down and discuss that with Peter to see where we go. I don't just want to be a good team in the Championship; I want to be a very good team.

"I think that with the way our lads are coached and the way we work, we should be a very good team. We have just fallen short a little bit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
What next for Amad Diallo as loan deal nears end

Yet Parrott, who joined Preston on loan from Tottenham in the summer, gave a different view following the game at Bramall Lane.

Asked if players' mentalities were an issue, the 21-year-old said: "I don't think so, no. I'm going to stand by my team-mates.

"We all had the right mentality going into the game and during the game I think we could have been a little bit stronger in the minds when we got to 1-1 to kind of chill out a little bit and keep the shape and stuff like that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We knew we had to win so we went for it, and it cost us. It's done now, all we can do is look forward to next weekend and put on a good show for the fans to end the season.

"The fans have been behind us all season so I think we need to go back and put on a good show for them.”

Related topics:Ryan LowePeter RidsdaleSunderlandSheffield UnitedPrestonBramall Lane