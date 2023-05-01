The result ended North End’s play-off hopes ahead of their home fixture against Sunderland on the final day of the season, leading to an explosive post-match interview from Lowe after the match.

"Mentality is something I will have to look at," said the Preston boss, who also said he will speak about his future at the club with chairman Peter Ridsdale. "Mentality of teams that get promoted and teams that get into the play-offs are far superior.

"I am not even considering next season at this moment in time. I need to go and reflect what I want to do also, because as I've said I want people who are going to follow suit.

Troy Parrott playing for Preston North End.

"I will have to sit down and discuss that with Peter to see where we go. I don't just want to be a good team in the Championship; I want to be a very good team.

"I think that with the way our lads are coached and the way we work, we should be a very good team. We have just fallen short a little bit.”

Yet Parrott, who joined Preston on loan from Tottenham in the summer, gave a different view following the game at Bramall Lane.

Asked if players' mentalities were an issue, the 21-year-old said: "I don't think so, no. I'm going to stand by my team-mates.

"We all had the right mentality going into the game and during the game I think we could have been a little bit stronger in the minds when we got to 1-1 to kind of chill out a little bit and keep the shape and stuff like that.

"We knew we had to win so we went for it, and it cost us. It's done now, all we can do is look forward to next weekend and put on a good show for the fans to end the season.