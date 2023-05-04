Sunderland are preparing to face Preston on Monday - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Deepdale?

The Black Cats have to win to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Coventry or Millwall drop points.

Sunderland did come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light last time out and have now taken 22 points from losing positions this season.

Mowbray still has several first-team players unavailable for the fixture against Preston, yet his side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the match:

GK: Anthony Patterson Was beaten from two set-pieces against Watford in a game where Sunderland didn't concede many other chances.

RB: Lynden Gooch Has slotted back into a right-back position due to the squad's defensive injuries, with Trai Hume moving into a more central position.

CB: Trai Hume Has moved into a centre-back position in recent weeks, following Danny Batth's season-ending injury.

CB: Luke O'Nien Continues to play as a centre-back with Batth and Dan Ballard unavailable. Was the oldest player in the starting XI against Watford at just 28.