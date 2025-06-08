7 players that could leave Sunderland this summer, 4 that should not

Sunderland are facing a pivotal summer transfer window as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s successful push for promotion into the Premier League means a hectic summer transfer window could lie in wait.

Speculation over possible arrivals and potential departures started long before Tommy Watson’s late goal helped Regis Le Bris’ men to a 2-1 Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United last month - and the transfer talk has ramped up further in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One incoming deal has been confirmed as on-loan Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee completed a permanent switch to Wearside after a promotion clause was activated in the initial deal between the two clubs. The likes of Nottingham Forest left-back Harry Toffolo, Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan and Manchester City midfielder Charlie Gray have also been linked with moves to the Stadium of Light in recent weeks.

There have also been confirmed departures after loan signings Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed returned to their parent clubs and there are expected to be a number of other players that will see their Black Cats careers come to a close over the coming weeks and months.

But which players are likely to leave and who could remain on Wearside and form part of the Black Cats squad that will head into the Premier League when the new season gets underway in August?

Four players that could leave Sunderland this summer

Jobe Bellingham celebrates promotion to the English Premier League with Sunderland last month. | Getty Images

Jobe Bellingham

We may as well get the obvious one out of the way first. It now seems inevitable Bellingham will leave Sunderland in the near future after Borussia Dortmund ramped up their interest in the former Birmingham City youngster. Bellingham is currently preparing to represent England at this summer’s Under-21s European Championship - and it remains to be seen if he will complete a move to the Bundesliga giants ahead of the tournament.

Milan Aleksic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Serbia Under-21 international has made just nine senior appearances since joining Sunderland from Radnicki 1923 last August. There have been reports suggesting Partizan Belgrade are keen on making a move for the midfielder over the coming weeks and a decent offer would leave the Stadium of Light hierarchy with a decision to make.

Joe Anderson

It just hasn’t quite happened for the former Everton man during his time on Wearside as the defender has made just A departure seems all but inevitable this summer. Anderson has made just six senior appearances for the Black Cats since he joined in January 2023 and just two of those appearances came last season. A departure this summer seems on the cards.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian striker has shown brief glimpses of why Sunderland were so keen on bring him to Wearside during the summer of 2023 - but Rusyn was allowed to leave on loan last season as he spent time with Croatian side Hadjuk Split. Rusyn will return to Wearside this summer and another loan move or a permanent switch away from Sunderland could be on the agenda.

Timothee Pembele

Sunderland’s signing of the Paris Saint-Germain defender provoked some excitement during the summer of 2023 - but Pembele spent last season back on loan in France with Le Havre. After making just eight senior appearances for Sunderland, it would be something of a surprise if he was to remain at the club next season.

Jay Matete

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder joined Sunderland from Fleetwood Town in January 2022 but has made just 25 appearances over the last two and a half years. The majority of his first-team appearances have come during loan spells with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle and a permanent move could be on the agenda if there is interest this summer.

Four players that will not leave Sunderland this summer

Dennis Cirkin of Sunderland | Getty Images

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin has established himself as one of the best full-backs outside of the Premier League and will relish the opportunity to test himself against top flight wingers. The former Tottenham Hotspur academy product is also on England’s radar after landing an Under-21 call-up last season and although there is interest elsewhere, it seems likely he will remain on Wearside and Sunderland will try to tie down the full-back on a new contract.

Dan Neil

The Black Cats captain is viewed as an integral figure by Regis Le Bris and has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing leadership for his side in their push for the play-offs. There has been speculation suggesting the midfielder is attracting interest from the likes of Everton and Roma - but Neil remains a highly valued figure at the Stadium of Light.

Trai Hume

Much like full-back partner Cirkin, Hume’s progress at both club and international level has not gone unnoticed in recent months. It could be argued Sunderland possess the best pair of full-backs outside of the Premier League in the Northern Ireland international and Cirkin and, in an ideal world, the Black Cats would retain the services of both players and allow them to continue to flourish over the coming years.

Dan Ballard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballard has been one of many shrewd additions to the Sunderland squad in recent seasons - although his progress during last season was slightly hampered by injuries. The former Arsenal defender wrote his name into Wearside folklore when he scored a dramatic late goal that ensured Le Bris’ men saw off Coventry City in their Championship play-off semi-final. The centre-back will be one of several players hoping to prove they can impress at Premier League level next season.