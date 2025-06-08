There has been a fresh transfer update regarding Dortmund’s move for Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly nearing a breakthrough in negotiations over the transfer of Jobe Bellingham, with the deal now said to be close to completion.

According to BILD, the two clubs are no longer far apart in terms of valuation, with Dortmund said to have submitted a formal offer worth around €23million (approximately £19.5million), plus a further €5million in bonuses. Sunderland, however, are understood to be holding out for closer to £27million (around €32million) plus performance-related add-ons.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone.

The report claims that while Sunderland could technically insist on a full release clause of €40million, they are not expected to do so, reportedly out of respect for the Bellingham family, with whom they have a strong relationship. BILD suggest the deal could now be finalised swiftly, potentially over the Pentecost weekend, as Dortmund aim to complete the signing in time to register Bellingham for this summer’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The tournament runs from June 15 to July 13, and with a limited transfer window for participating clubs open only until Tuesday, Dortmund are reportedly eager to ensure Bellingham can travel and feature in the competition. The German outlet adds that the 19-year-old could undergo a medical with the Bundesliga club as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. Bellingham made 45 appearances for Sunderland last season and is one of several young players to have flourished under the club’s youth-focused model since arriving from Birmingham City.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Jobe and other transfers?

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland are ready for the possibility of key players leaving this summer but remains confident the core of the promotion-winning squad will stay intact. While several other players have also attracted transfer interest, the club’s sporting director believes the majority will opt to remain on Wearside, just as they have in recent transfer windows.

“We’ve lost key players over the last few windows, players who would have been perceived as key, star players within the group," Speakman said. "You’ve always got to have a plan in place for all the group. I’ve always said that the byproduct of a successful team will be the backhanded compliment of people wanting your players. I’m sure if I went on social media today, or on the internet, there’ll be a raft of players who have done well for Sunderland that other teams would like.

“I’m proud of that. I’m proud of those individual players for doing so well that they get that recognition. But it’s our job to make sure that people see Sunderland as where their focus needs to be, and I think we’ve managed to do that over the last couple of years, which has resulted in a successful team."

While defeat in the play-off final may have led to more departures, Speakman believes promotion gives the club a strong chance of retaining their talented players - as was the case when they won promotion from League One.

"We wanted to build a squad in League One whereby 50% of that squad we felt could go into the Championship and play," he said. "We wanted to try and do the same in terms of our Championship squad, the difference being that the gap is so big and so it's a little bit harder to have that same level of certainty.

“Naturally, we've had players who have performed really well for us who will be of interest to other teams - I've always said that would be the byproduct of our success. Getting promoted probably satisfies the ambitions of some of those players, which is great. There are obviously some who might be able to part of what we're doing at the next level and might need another route, that's football."

