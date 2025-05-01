Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some intriguing decisions facing Sunderland in the transfer market this summer.

Sunderland’s summer transfer business plans are on hold as Regis Le Bris and his players focus on their bid to come through the Championship play-offs and end the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Once Saturday’s home clash with Queens Park Rangers is over and the regular season comes to a close, the Black Cats will know who they will face in the play-off semi-finals and who their potential opposition at Wembley will be. A return to the top flight would boost Sunderland’s chances of enhancing their squad and would certainly boost the transfer kitty at the Stadium of Light as Le Bris and the Black Cats hierarchy looked to build on what would be a remarkable first season under the former Lorient head coach.

There has been speculation linking Sunderland with several players ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window - but there has also been talk of a number of departures from the Stadium of Light as a number of current Black Cats stars are said to be attracting interest from elsewhere. But who could leave Wearside this summer and who looks set to stay as part of the Sunderland squad?

Five players that could leave Sunderland this summer

Timothee Pembele

Sunderland’s signing of the Paris Saint-Germain defender provoked some excitement during the summer of 2023 - but Pembele is currently back in France as he spends a season-long loan fighting relegation from Ligue 1 with Le Havre. After making just eight senior appearances for Sunderland, it would be something of a surprise if he was to remain at the club next season.

Joe Anderson

It just hasn’t quite happened for the former Everton man during his time on Wearside. Since joining the Black Cats in January 2023, Anderson has made just seven senior appearances and the majority of his first-team experience has come during a loan spell with Shrewsbury Town. Despite a number of defensive absentees in recent weeks, Anderson has only made two appearances after coming off the bench in a 2-1 loss at Bristol City and playing the entire 90 minutes of the home defeat against Blackburn Rovers. A departure seems all but inevitable this summer.

Jayden Danns

A loan signing that seemed to make sense for Sunderland and Danns as the talented Liverpool youngster looked set to play a part in Sunderland’s promotion bid after showing flashes of his unquestionable potential at Anfield. However, a back injury has left Danns in the treatment room and he will now return to the newly-crowned Premier League champions this summer - although another loan deal could be agreed before the new season gets underway.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian striker has shown brief glimpses of why Sunderland were so keen on bring him to Wearside during the summer of 2023 - but Rusyn is now spending the remainder of the season on loan at Hadjuk Split and there is an option to buy inserted into the agreement.

Salis Abdul Samed

There was intrigue when Sunderland completed a season-long loan deal for the Ghana international in August - but an injury has limited him to just 10 Championship appearances so far this season. There is no option to convert the loan deal into a permanent switch and the prospect of seeing Samed walk out in red and white next season seems highly unlikely given his struggles to make an impact during the current campaign.

Five players that will stay at Sunderland this summer

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin’s performances since he joined the Black Cats from Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs. His progress during his time at the Stadium of Light also brought a maiden call-up to the England Under-21s squad - although Cirkin was forced to withdraw from the squad after picking up an injury. There is absolutely no doubt the 23-year-old has the ability to play in the top flight and he could yet make that step with Sunderland if their play-off bid is successful. However, even if they fall short, only a sizeable bid would even tempt the Black Cats into considering an offer.

Dan Neil

The Black Cats captain may have divided opinion at time but there is no doubt he is viewed as an integral figure by Regis Le Bris and has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing leadership for his side in their push for the play-offs. There has been speculation suggesting the midfielder is attracting interest from the likes of Everton and Roma - but Neil remains a highly valued figure at the Stadium of Light and is expected to remain with the club no matter what the outcome of their play-off campaign will be.

Trai Hume

Much like full-back partner Cirkin, Hume’s progress at both club and international level has not gone unnoticed in recent months. It could be argued Sunderland possess the best pair of full-backs outside of the Premier League in the Northern Ireland international and Cirkin and, in an ideal world, the Black Cats would retain the services of both players and allow them to continue to flourish over the coming years. That will certainly be the aim and that means only a big bid would lead to any thoughts of an exit during the summer transfer window.

Dan Ballard

Ballard has been one of many shrewd additions to the Sunderland squad in recent seasons - although his progress during the current season has been hampered by a series of injuries. The former Arsenal defender remains highly-rated and has been linked with clubs in the Premier League over the last 12 months. However, a return to fitness is likely to see Ballard reclaim his place at the heart of the Sunderland defence when the new campaign gets underway in August.