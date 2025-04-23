Sunderland's best and worst-performing loanees this season according to stats experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have several players out on loan at the time of writing, with a number of talents aiming to play their way back into Regis Le Bris’ plans ahead of next season.

But who has impressed during their spell away from the Stadium of Light, and who is still struggling to find their best form? We’ve taken to stats database Whoscored to compile a ranking of the Black Cats’ current crop of loanees based on their average match rating this term.

It is worth pointing out that due to the fact that Whoscored don’t provide detailed stats for a handful of continental non-league divisions, there are some players - such as Luis Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, and Jewison Bennette - who are currently without a rating, but taking those names out of the equation, here are the Sunderland stars who are performing best, and worst, for their new clubs...

Nectar Triantis - 7.17

A resounding success story, Triantis is currently on the books at Hibernian, and after being transformed into an all-action midfielder, has established himself as one of the most important presences in David Gray’s squad. Indeed, the 21-year-old has been so good that he also earned a first ever senior international call-up for Australia last month, and there are growing calls for Hibs to try and keep him beyond the end of his current agreement.

Pierre Ekwah - 6.79

The midfielder was sent out to Saint-Etienne at the beginning of the season, and has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise drab battle for survival in Ligue 1. ASSE have a clause to sign Ekwah permanently for around £6 million this summer, and if they beat the drop, reports suggest that they could be tempted into splashing the cash.

Matty Young - 6.70

Young has been in and out of Salford City’s starting XI this season, but did go on a sublime run of seven clean sheets in eight League Two matches between mid-December and early January. The teenager is currently first choice at the Peninsula Stadium, and his potential is becoming increasingly evident.

Jay Matete - 6.58

The 24-year-old has spent the season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, and has registered three goals and an assist across 33 League One from the heart of midfield. Four consecutive defeats look to have ended any hopes of Wanderers squeezing into the play-offs this season, but nevertheless, it has been a largely positive campaign for Matete.

Nathan Bishop - 6.56

Currently on his second loan of the season after injury derailed in an initial stint with Wycombe Wanderers, Bishop has been able to do little drag Cambridge United out of a relegation dog fight in recent months. Mathematically, they still have a chance, but time is running out.

Adil Aouchiche - 6.52

It’s been a little bit hit and miss down on the south coast for Aouchiche ever since he joined Portsmouth back in January, but the Frenchman has, at the very least, helped John Mousinho’s side to survival in the Championship - and even put in his “best display” to date during a 5-3 win over Norwich City on Good Friday, according to his new boss. He also sustained a fractured wrist during that contest, however, and may have played his final game of the campaign as a consequence.

Timothee Pembele - 6.42

And finally, Pembele has struggled to make a consistent impact over in France with Le Havre. Recent showings have been better - and he scored a dramatic injury time winner in a match not too long ago - but he is still yet to fully amend an average rating which started disappointingly low.

