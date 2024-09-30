Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday - and Paul Warne has already revealed an injury issue

Derby County manager Paul Warne has already revealed an injury blow within his squad ahead of this week’s game against Sunderland.

The Rams and the Black Cats face off in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening with Warne’s side coming off a 3-2 loss to Norwich City at Pride Park last Saturday. Sunderland also tasted defeat against Watford with Régis Le Bris’ side losing 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

In the build-up to Derby’s defeat against Norwich City, Warne revealed that Callum Elder will miss the next three to four games with a groin injury. The player was forced off in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United earlier this month and missed the game against the Canaries.

Elder is expected to be absent until after the international break. Warne was asked pre-Norwich City whether Elder would be available to face the Canaries: "No, he won't be. And I'm not turning into the English Rugby Union coach and telling my starting XI.

"But in the same way, I'd be telling a lie for no benefit. He won't be fit for the next three or four games. He's tweaked his groin, so he'll be out."

Sunderland face Derby County at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday but then welcome Leeds United to Wearside just three days later on Friday, making it three games in six days - including Watford - for Le Bris’ side, who currently sit second in the Championship table. The Black Cats have their own injury issues with the fitness of Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda up in the air.