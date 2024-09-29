Sunderland 'linked' with unlikely £30m double transfer exit ahead of January window
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland face Derby County at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening.
That’s after the Black Cats lost their last game against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, marking the first of three games on six days for Régis Le Bris with Leeds United set to make the trip to Wearside on Friday in the Championship.
Ahead of the games against Derby County and Leeds United, several transfer stories have circulated with two Sunderland players linked with exits worth up to £30million during the January window. However, neither deal appears to be likely at this stage.
Here, we take a look at the two Sunderland transfer reports:
Anthony Patterson to Manchester United?
Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
According to Alan Nixon, shot-stopper Patterson is of interest to Premier League giants Manchester United as head coach Erik Ten Hag wants competition for Andre Onana.
The report adds that Patterson is rated at around £20m Sunderland and is being eyed by Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Celtic and Arsenal have also been linked with the England youth international in recent windows.
Birmingham City eyeing Chris Rigg deal
Birmingham City are reportedly eyeing an audacious bid for Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg this January, according to reports
The 17-year-old signed a two-year professional contract with Sunderland last summer amid interest from top-level European clubs and teams in the Premier League.
Featuring in seven league games this season, Rigg is now a mainstay in Sunderland’s starting XI and has demonstrated a rare maturity for someone so young. However, Nixon has claimed that League One club Birmingham City could be interested in Rigg after their relegation from the Championship last season.
His report states: “Birmingham City are plotting an extraordinary raid on Sunderland for midfield starlet Chris Rigg. The Blues have already splashed out fortunes on their new side in League One and now want the Black Cats babe.
“Birmingham's American owners know they can spend easier in the third tier than when they are promoted to the Championship. This strategy was behind the swoop for Jay Stansfield and now Rigg is in their sights. They could even offer close to £10million.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.