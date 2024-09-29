Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Sunderland-related transfer gossip from around the web ahead of Derby County

Sunderland face Derby County at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s after the Black Cats lost their last game against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, marking the first of three games on six days for Régis Le Bris with Leeds United set to make the trip to Wearside on Friday in the Championship.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the games against Derby County and Leeds United, several transfer stories have circulated with two Sunderland players linked with exits worth up to £30million during the January window. However, neither deal appears to be likely at this stage.

Here, we take a look at the two Sunderland transfer reports:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Patterson to Manchester United?

Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

According to Alan Nixon, shot-stopper Patterson is of interest to Premier League giants Manchester United as head coach Erik Ten Hag wants competition for Andre Onana.

The report adds that Patterson is rated at around £20m Sunderland and is being eyed by Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Celtic and Arsenal have also been linked with the England youth international in recent windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City eyeing Chris Rigg deal

Birmingham City are reportedly eyeing an audacious bid for Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg this January, according to reports

The 17-year-old signed a two-year professional contract with Sunderland last summer amid interest from top-level European clubs and teams in the Premier League.

Featuring in seven league games this season, Rigg is now a mainstay in Sunderland’s starting XI and has demonstrated a rare maturity for someone so young. However, Nixon has claimed that League One club Birmingham City could be interested in Rigg after their relegation from the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His report states: “Birmingham City are plotting an extraordinary raid on Sunderland for midfield starlet Chris Rigg. The Blues have already splashed out fortunes on their new side in League One and now want the Black Cats babe.

“Birmingham's American owners know they can spend easier in the third tier than when they are promoted to the Championship. This strategy was behind the swoop for Jay Stansfield and now Rigg is in their sights. They could even offer close to £10million.”