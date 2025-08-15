Sunderland host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pundits Paul Merson and Chris Sutton are both in agreement that Sunderland will make a losing start to their long-awaited return to the Premier League this weekend.

The Black Cats host West Ham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, ending an eight-year absence from the top flight. In preparation for the step up from the Championship, the Black Cats have embarked on an ambitious recruitment drive this summer, securing 11 new signings at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But even with an overhauled squad at their disposal, both Merson and Sutton are of the opinion that Sunderland will slump to a 1-0 defeat against their visitors.

What has Paul Merson said about Sunderland’s opening Premier League fixture against West Ham?

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson admitted that a trip to the Stadium of Light represents a thorny task for West Ham, but one that he believes they should still overcome. He said: “This is a nightmare game for West Ham.

“When you're a settled Premier League team like West Ham, you want to play the newly-promoted team in November, when they are dealing with the reality of the top-flight. This opening game makes it a leveller for Sunderland because they will be buoyed by their return to the Premier League. Sunderland will highlight this game as 'must-win' for themselves, especially since they are playing on home turf.

“Losing Mohammed Kudus is a big blow for West Ham. He brings the X-factor that West Ham lack at the moment. They still have Jarrod Bowen though. I'm a big fan of his and I believe he will score vital goals to help West Ham avoid relegation this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are one of the newly-promoted teams, you re looking at West Ham and Wolves as the teams you can potentially drag into the battle to avoid relegation. So Sunderland have to win this weekend, but I don't think it will happen. Even though they have spent a lot of money, I expect West Ham's seasoned Premier League campaigners to nick a win.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Chris Sutton said about Sunderland’s opening Premier League fixture against West Ham?

For his part, Sutton is inclined to agree with Merson, highlighting Sunderland’s vast changes in personnel as a potential sticking point for Regis Le Bris’ side. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “Sunderland have made so many changes, they are unrecognisable from the team that won promotion last season. I love their ambition, but I am not sure it will keep them up. A good start is vital to the promoted teams, and how quickly can they gel?

“There are question marks over West Ham, too. They were feeble at times under Graham Potter after he took charge halfway through last season and, while he could argue that wasn't his team, he cannot have the same excuse now. This is a big season for Potter, and I think it will start well. West Ham have got enough nous to deal with the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, and leave with three points.”

Your next Sunderland read: The Sunderland and West Ham United team and injury news with seven out and multiple debuts expected